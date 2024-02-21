Detroit in action against Colorado after overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (35-18-4, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (29-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in overtime.

Detroit has a 15-8-5 record at home and a 29-20-6 record overall. The Red Wings have scored 192 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Colorado is 35-18-4 overall and 13-13-4 on the road. The Avalanche are 10th in league play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored four goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 33 goals and 59 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: day to day (lower body).

