A detour is coming to popular Lexington Legacy Trail. Find out where and when

A section of the Legacy Trail near Newtown Pike and New Circle Road will be closed starting Monday due to utility work in the area.

Trail users will be able to ride around the construction site via Development Drive and will join the original trail route where it crosses Creek View Drive, city officials said.

The closure is necessary for a new utility installation between the new Upper Cane Run wet weather storage tank and an existing pump station. The detour will remain in place until March 11. The closure is near a section of trail that was closed this summer due to the construction of a new Amazon facility off of Newtown Pike.

That closure prompted outcry from trail users who said the city failed to give users notice of the closure. There also was not a suitable alternative around the closure, forcing cyclists and pedestrians to use busy Newtown Pike as a default detour.

Commissioner of Environmental Services and Public Works Nancy Albright said during a Tuesday Lexington council work session that signs will be posted prior to the detour that will include a map.

“It’s very user friendly,” Albright said. “There will be signs posted on the trail.”

The Legacy Trail starts in Scott County and goes through downtown to the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden on Third Street and Midland Avenue.