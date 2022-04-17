Determined Lizzo Tries To Break The 'Bitch' Record On 'Saturday Night Live'

Lizzo cranked up the charm and the joy in her monologue as host of “Saturday Night Live” — and vowed to break the record for the number of times “bitch” is said on live TV.

The “Truth Hurts” singer also quipped about gossip that she’s “dating every little white boy in Hollywood.”

Lizzo admitted even hearing a “rumor that I am pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. I have no idea where that one started,” she smiled. “It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. It’s called manifesting.”

The singer — who’s currently starring in Amazon Prime’s reality series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” in which she’s searching for backup dancers — concluded with her bedrock message to everyone to believe in themselves.

“I love you. You’re beautiful and you can do anything,” she told her audience. “I’m living proof of that,” she added. “I used to live in my car. And now I’m hosting ‘Saturday Night Live!’”

Lizzo doubled as musical guest, and introduced herself both times, performing “About Damn Time” and “Special” — the title track of her upcoming second album, which drove home her mantra of self-love.

