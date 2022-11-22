Determination of interest rate trigger - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Determination of interest rate trigger
The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 January 2023.
The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds in EUR which can trigger maturity extension at next year’s refinancing has been fixed.
ISIN
Interest rate trigger
DK000953776-3
8,32%
Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury,
tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
