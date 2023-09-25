Detectives seek witness after pedestrian killed in Park Royal hit-and-run crash

Police want to speak to this woman as a potential witness (Met Police )

Detectives are appealing for a woman who may have witnessed a fatal collision in Park Royal to come forward.

They have released images of a woman nearby when a pedestrian was struck by a car in Barretts Green Road at around 3.20am on Tuesday, June 30.

The collision happened near to the junction with Acton Lane.

A 53-year-old man from Park Royal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe he was struck by a dark coloured BMW which failed to stop at the scene.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating.

Detective Sergeant Adam Todd said:“I would like to stress that we believe the woman in these images may have witnessed the collision. She isn’t a suspect, however we are still keen to speak to her and ask that she contacts us immediately.

“A man has lost his life, and we are still carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the driver involved. I’d urge anyone else who witnessed the collision, or has information about what happened, to also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8246 9820 or101 quoting CAD 1009/30Jun.