Detectives issue picture appeal after thug attacks woman, 83, on Ladbroke Grove bus

Officers want to speak to this man (Metropolitan Police)

Police are hunting for an attacker who broke an 83 year-old woman’s pelvis after shoving her to the ground as she boarded a bus in west London.

The pensioner was boarding the 312 service in Canal Way when a man she did not know pushed her, causing injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Officers have been trawling through CCTV and issued an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the case.

The incident happened about 11am on July 21 and was witnessed by other bus passengers.

Detective Inspector Julie Potter said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an elderly women, which I’m sure will cause concern amongst the local community and wider.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries in order to trace the perpetrator and are now appealing for the public to help us.

“Whilst we know the image is not great quality, we are hoping that releasing this may serve as a reminder for anyone who might have seen anything at the time of the incident.”

Anyone who recognises the man in this image or has any information should call 101 or contact @MetCC on X quoting 5590/18SEP23.