Detectives confirm skeletal remains in Yuba County belong to missing Nevada County man

Yuba County sheriff’s detectives have confirmed that the human remains found by a hiker last month belong to a Nevada County man reported missing in early November.

Tyler Love, 44, of Grass Valley, was reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

A hiker found Love’s skeletal remains Dec. 21 near Dark Day Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Camptonville. Sheriff’s officials said Love’s official cause of death was still pending as investigators await autopsy results.