Detectives appeal for help over missing Wembley teenager

(Met Police)

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Brent, whose disappearance is described as being completely out of character.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkr, 14, from Wembley, was last seen at home at about 10pm on Sunday, March 20, and was reported missing the next day.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Detective Inspector Wendy Bassett, from the North West area’s Public Protection team, said: “We are really worried about Rashid. This is completely out of character for him, he has never gone missing before. He was last seen at his home address on Sunday evening and he has not been seen or heard from since. He has not turned up for school, which is very unlike him.

“Rashid, if you are reading this, please know that you are not in any trouble. We, like your family, just want to know that you are safe.”

Anyone who sees Rashid or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call police on 999 quoting 22MIS009512.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-org.uk.