How to detect melanoma using the ABCDE method

How to detect melanoma using the ABCDE method

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. However, if caught early, it's very treatable. This is why doctors are urging Canadians to learn about detecting melanoma on their own skin.

Watch the video above as Dr. Julia Carroll demonstrates the ABCDE method of detecting melanoma. Understanding these early signs can save your life.

ABCDE method of melanoma detection. Credit: www.melanomanetwork.ca

Source: www.melanomanetwork.ca