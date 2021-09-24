Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

ROME (AP) — A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed secession bid awaited a court hearing Friday to argue against his extradition a day after Italian police detained him in Sardinia, an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.

Police transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in the city of Sassari on Thursday night after he was detained on an international warrant at Alghero–Fertilia Airport. Alghero, a city on the island's northwest coast, is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that Puigdemont was expected to attend.

“Freedom, freedom,'' shouted demonstrators outside the courthouse in Sassari. They held signs in a Sardinian dialect proclaiming, ”Democracy, the Sardinian nation supports the Catalan nation," and held the flags of Sardinia and Spain's Catalonia region, where while serving as regional president Puigdemont pushed for secession from Spain.

His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told reporters outside the courthouse that an appeals court judge would hold a hearing to either uphold Puigdemont's detention or release him, as part of the extradition request process. The judge's decision "will be based on documents that I and the judge will have to evaluate,'' the lawyer said, without elaborating.

Marras said he spoke with Puigdemont and “I found him well. He has faith that the matter will be resolved as quickly as possible.'' Asked if his client was hopeful he would be released, Marras replied, ”Obviously."

The hearing might be held on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning, the lawyer has indicated.

Ultimately, it would be up to the Italian Justice Ministry to approve or deny extradition.

At the heart of the immediate legal matter is whether the warrant issued by Spain seeking Puigdemont's arrest is valid. Puigdemont's lawyer in Spain, Gonzalo Boye, insisted the warrant issued in 2019 that provided the basis Italian authorities detaining him has been suspended.

Boye told Spanish radio station SER: “We have to see whether the arrest warrant is enforceable. That’ll be up to the legal authorities” in Italy.

Spain’s Supreme Court, which issued the European arrest warrant, made no official comment.

It’s not the first time Spanish courts have tried to detain Puigdemont abroad. After a Belgian court declined to send him back in 2017, the following year he was arrested in Germany but a court there also refused to extradite him.

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

Nine Catalan separatists later received prison sentences for their role in the 2017 referendum ranging from nine to 13 years. They were pardoned in July, but Puigdemont, who fled, was not.

He holds a seat in the European Parliament, although that legislature stripped him of parliamentary immunity.

The Spanish government in a statement said Puigdemont's detention in Sardinia “obeys a legal process which is underway and which applies to any citizen of the European Union who must respond to his acts in court.” Spain said it would respect decisions taken by Italian authorities and its courts.

Earlier in the week, Sardinian media reported that Puigdemont had been invited to a closed-door gathering in Oristano, Sardinia, of sympathizers of a Sardinian independence movement.

Alghero’s historic and cultural ties date with Catalonia date back to the 14th-century, when a Catalan-Aragonese force won a naval battle off the Sardinian coast and the forces’ commander entered triumphantly into the city on Sardinia’s northwest coast. Some 20% of Alghero’s residents speak a Sardinian dialect derived from the Catalan tongue and recognized by both the national government of Italy and the island’s regional government.

So strong are the links through the centuries that the Catalan regional government keeps a delegation in Alghero, which is now a popular, picturesque tourist town. Alghero's nickname is “Barceloneta'' or "Little Barcelona,'' Catalonia's principal city.

___

Renata Brito in Barcelona and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed .

Frances D'emilio, The Associated Press