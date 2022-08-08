All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription

All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Dress

Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life.

Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside scoop on everything that went into creating Giudice's bridal look.

"The original sketches of the wedding look!" he wrote on Instagram. "@teresagiudice wore a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown that featured over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was over 100 inches long accented in crystal and pearl details with long white beaded evening gloves to match."

All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Wedding Dress

Zunino weaved in accents to "pay tribute" to the Housewife's family as well, which he did with the veil. He wrote that "her veil was designed exclusively for her with three large hearts and the Italian phrase 'Sempre Insieme' which means 'Always Together.'"

Some of the more special modifications to Giudice's dress, though, are the ones you can't see — they're just for her. Zunino wrote on Instagram that Giudice shared with him that so many things in her life happen in threes. He brought that to life in two different places in the dress.

He embroidered three pink hearts over her heart, as well as three number "3"s down the inside of her bodice.

"All of the elements were designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with 'love, love, love' which Teresa always says!" he wrote.

Giudice, 50, also wore sheer beaded gloves for her ceremony, held in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, that were also custom created by the designer. The bride topped off her look with a custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Giudice's wedding glam was done by Lucia Casazza and Priscilla Distasio. Casazza, who also does the reality star's hair for the Bravo show, crafted a dramatic updo to hold the tiara in place, and Distasio created a gorgeous sun-kissed beauty look. She shared a glimpse of Giudice's transformation on social media with a breakdown of the products she used, writing, "My gorgeous friend, sister, muse & #OG @Teresa Giudice married her soulmate! @louiearuelas 🥰What a beautiful day for a beautiful couple!! I am beyond happy for you both! ☺️Your love for eachother is a true fairytale."

The event was filmed for a special set to air on Bravo, as PEOPLE previously reported. Missing from the big day were Giudice's brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.

Giudice's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 18; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as were Ruelas' two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Attending the black tie event also were a sea of Bravo talent including Giudice's RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

Giudice began dating Ruelas, 47, in 2020 after Ruelas asked for Giudice's phone number when they met organically and off camera. They got engaged in October 2021 in Greece. Ruelas set up a sign in the sand that read "Marry Me" along with a walkway lined with candles. The moment was complete with a fireworks show for the couple.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."