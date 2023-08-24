Details set for 39th annual Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse

Flo Rida, a 42-time platinum recording artist and four-time Grammy nominee, will provide the musical entertainment at KU basketball’s 39th annual Late Night in the Phog event, which is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Flo Rida, a rapper, singer and songwriter from Carol City, Florida, has sold more than 80 million albums and singles combined. He boasts more than 15 million followers on Facebook and 4.7 million on X and has garnered more than 2 billion views on YouTube.

Late Night 2023 will include scrimmages by the KU men’s and women’s basketball teams plus videos that include appearances by the Jayhawks players and coaches. Dance numbers are typically performed by both squads, and men’s coach Bill Self and women’s coach Brandon Schneider will speak to the fans.

Admission is free, but — like last year — tickets must be claimed online in advance. All seating outside of the student section will be reserved.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will also be accepted throughout the day.

Kansas Athletics will host a “Phog Fest” on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night, with activities starting at 2:30 p.m. The Phog Fest’s “Hawk Zone” will include inflatable games, music, food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors and interactive displays.

More details are available at kuathletics.com.