New details revealed in mysterious disappearance of NC man described as a ‘recluse’

North Carolina sheriff’s investigators revealed new details on Friday about the mysterious disappearance of a man described as a “recluse.”

Earl “Guy” Hall’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since Christmas, according to a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in February from his home on Westway Lane, a dirt road off Gheen Road between Woodleaf and Salisbury in western Rowan County, sheriff’s officials said.

“He lived a reclusive lifestyle, residing in a van parked on his property,” according to the news release.

During an unrelated investigation, deputies found Hall’s white-and-blue Chevy truck in Lincoln County in July, the sheriff’s office disclosed Friday.

Lincoln County is roughly 60 miles southwest of Rowan County via Interstate 85.

“The truck had been spray painted, concealing the identifying blue stripe,” sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies questioned “the individuals in possession of his truck,” which netted no new leads. Hall remains missing and no charges have been filed in his disappearance, officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not say if anyone they interviewed is a person of interest in the case or is in custody.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts to call Rowan County sheriff’s Detective Amber Weaver at 704-216-8715 or Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.