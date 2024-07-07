Details of new Liverpool Anthony Gordon bid REVEALED as Reds aren't giving up on Newcastle star

Details of new Liverpool Anthony Gordon bid REVEALED as Reds aren't giving up on Newcastle star

Liverpool are planning to approach Newcastle United with a SECOND bid for England winger Anthony Gordon after having their initial interest rebuffed.

That’s according to a new report in Football Insider, which claims the Magpies are prepared to start negotiations for a deal worth an initial £70 million.

It was reported last week that Newcastle would seek a total package worth £100m for the 23-year-old, who remains on international duty with the Three Lions at Euro 2024.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle Liverpool

Details of new Liverpool Anthony Gordon bid REVEALED as Reds aren't giving up on Newcastle starby Peter Staunton

Arne Slot at Liverpool

Liverpool and Arne Slot put an immediate end to Jurgen Klopp-era stapleby Alex Caple

Slot's FORMATION, Darwin CALL, Gakpo on FORM - Liverpool FC news recapby Alex Caple

The ex-Everton star is under contract at St. James’ Park until 2026 having moved for £45m from the Toffees back in January 2023.

Gordon has quickly become a talisman for Newcastle, scoring 11 goals and adding 10 assists in 35 Premier League games last season.

His form led to interest from the Reds, who were offered the chance to take the winger back to Anfield a couple of weeks ago.

Newcastle PSR fears eased

The forward was a Liverpool player until the age of 11 when he was let go, but he built a solid career with Everton before transferring to the North East.

Newcastle’s worries about profit and sustainability rules led them to consider the sale of Gordon, one of the club’s prized assets, but their insistence on a high fee and the inclusion of Jarell Quansah into the deal ultimately torpedoed negotiations with Liverpool.

The club have also managed to ease financial concerns by selling Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliott Anderson to Nottingham Forest, bringing in just under £70m, meaning the requirement to sell Gordon, Bruno Guimaeaes and Alexander Isak is lessened for now.

Gordon's head turned

Nonetheless the club fear Gordon has had his head turned by Liverpool’s interest and sorting out his future will be one of the first tasks for new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

The Reds could seek out an opportunity to do a deal for Gordon this summer in order to add to their wide options.

Luis Diaz might well be sold amid talk of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona interest and if that happens then the Reds need a new left winger.

Newcastle do not want to lose Gordon and Eddie Howe is planning to have him at his disposal for the season upcoming but a straight cash deal starting at £70m might persuade the club’s decision makers to do business.

Darwin Nunez and Liverpool

Liverpool fans back divisive player and Arne Slot EMPHATICALLY agrees - poll resultsby Alex Caple

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo Euro 2024 form makes Klopp's use of Netherlands forward look all the more CONFUSINGby Sam McGuire

Rayan Ait Nouri

Liverpool not as healthy at left-back as you might think - it's time to step up Rayan Ait-Nouri interestby Sam McGuire