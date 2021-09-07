All the Details of Lily Collins' Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown, Worn to Marry Charlie McDowell: 'Magical'

Lily Collins Charlie McDowell wedding

Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, Lily Collins, 32, and writer/director Charlie McDowell, 38, "officially became each other's forever" in Dunton, Colorado on Sept. 4.

The Emily in Paris actress, 32, walked down the aisle in a long sleeve embroidered high-neck gown and lace veil designed by the celebrated American fashion house. Collins wore her hair in a sleek bun with what appeared to be a delicate braid detail at the crown of her head. She posed for several photos with her new husband wearing the hooded, caped veil (which gave us shades of her Mirror, Mirror costume!) and removed it for the ceremony.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣" Collins (the daughter of singer Phil Collins and his second wife Jill Tavelman) captioned the first photo she posted to Instagram, tagging Ralph Lauren.

Her new husband (who is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell) shared the same sweet pictures on his own Instagram page, writing, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins"

Back in October, the actress announced her engagement to McDowell on Instagram, posting several photos of the two together as well a close-up of her unique ring: a rose-cut diamond with a bezel setting and thin gold band.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." Collins captioned the series of photos, snapped during and after the intimate proposal, which was set against a similarly epic outdoor backdrop.

At the time, a representative for Irene Neuwirth confirmed her engagement ring is a "one-of-a-kind rose-cut diamond." Neuwirth thanked McDowell on Instagram for trusting her with the task and called Collins the "perfect muse."

Collins and McDowell first sparked dating rumors in July 2019, when they were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles, according to Metro UK.

One month later, the To the Bone actress made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a few snaps of the two in Paris, France.

"Always got your back…" Collins captioned a photo of herself with her head leaning on McDowell's back.

McDowell's directing credits include episodes of the Kirsten Dunst-starring Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, as well as Legion, Dear White People and Silicon Valley.

The director was previously romantically linked to Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Rooney Mara.

In February 2019, Collins and To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo ignited relationship rumors after being photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, but sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the two, who share the same manager, are just friends.