All the details we have from Kourtney and Travis' amazing Italian wedding

Emily Gulla
·7 min read
Photo credit: Cindy Ord/MG22 - Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance has been a whirlwind to say the least - from the first relationship rumours in January 2021 to their October engagement. And now, they've had not one, not two, but three whole weddings - with their latest Italian nuptials turning into a very glamorous affair.

First up, we saw the pair getting 'married' with no licence during an April Las Vegas ceremony (complete with an Elvis impersonator, of course). Then, on 15th May, the couple legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara during a low-key service. And now, Kourtney and Travis have celebrated their marriage with a huge wedding in Italy, and there's *so* much to take in.

Here are all the details we have about Kourtney and Travis' three weddings, starting with their recent Italian ceremony...

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Kravis had their third wedding in Portofino, Italy

We've previously seen Kravis holidaying in Portofino, and it seems like they're big fans of the location as they returned to the Italian Riviera for their most recent wedding ceremony.

The lavish event reportedly took place in the ancient Castello Brown fortress, with the floor covered in a red carpet for the couple to walk down the aisle.

Most of the couple's family were in attendance

Unlike Kravis' low-key courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, their Italian nuptials saw most of the pair's blended family flying out to celebrate. Kourtney's sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie were in attendance, along with mum Kris Jenner and Kendall's boyfriend Devin Booker - although brother Rob Kardashian didn't appear to be there.

Penelope Disick was also pictured front row during the ceremony, and it's thought Kourtney's other two children Mason and Reign were there too, while we've also seen pics of Stormi Webster and North West at the event. Kourt's ex Scott Disick, however, seemed to be busy elsewhere. Plus, Kim's boyfriend Pete Davidson was also unable to attend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

On Travis' side, kids Landon and Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya shared a stream of pictures from the big day, along with Travis' Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Kravis' best pals Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox also flew out for the celebrations, as well as the Kardashians' friend Simon Huck.

Topping off the star-studded guestlist, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo Bocelli performed a version of 'Can't Help Falling in Love', with Kim Kardashian sharing a video to her Instagram Stories while Kourtney and Travis danced (read: stood pretty still kissing) in the background.

The wedding was full of fabulous outfits

I mean, did we expect anything less? The Kardashian-Jenner family stepped out in a range of epic outfits, with a floral, leopard print and gothic theme seeming to reign supreme.

As for Kourtney's wedding looks, we first saw her rocking a black mini dress with a matching veil and black evening gloves. Then, for the ceremony she switched into a similar white mini dress and gloves, with a *huge* white veil and train. Travis stuck to a black tux and bow tie, and the pair (as expected) looked like a dream.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

It's unclear whether Kourtney is officially changing her name

Sharing pics from the big day, Kourtney added the caption, "Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker," soooo does this mean she'll officially be Kourtney Barker from now on? We're not sure just yet, and her Instagram handle is still @kourtneykardash, though it's possible the pair could go for a double name (like Kim Kardashian West did previously) instead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

The food looked amazing

Kravis' entire big day looked, obviously, fabulous but special mention has to go to the food on offer - thanks to snaps shared by Kylie Jenner. Posting videos on her Instagram Story, we saw guests indulging in fresh cannoli as well as spaghetti made on-the-spot at a dedicated pasta station, and we just feel very hungry.

Photo credit: Kylie Jenner - Instagram
Photo credit: Kylie Jenner - Instagram

And, here are all the details on Kourtney and Travis' first two weddings...

The couple got married close to where Travis proposed in

If you've watched the latest episodes of The Kardashians, you'll remember the stress of the whole Kardashian-Jenner family driving down to the beach to be there for Kravis' engagement. Travis got down on one knee on the beach in Montecito, close to Santa Barbara - which is where the couple ended up tying the knot for real.

Kourtney and Travis' official ceremony reportedly took place at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara, where all the legal paperwork was signed.

Montecito is just down the coast from Santa Barbara, so it's clear the area holds a lot of significance for these two! See Kourtney's full set of pics from the wedding here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

The Santa Barbara guestlist was kept small

Kourtney and Travis' official Santa Barbara ceremony was a very low-key affair, with just two wedding guests featuring in the pair's pictures.

Snaps from the day show the couple posing alongside Kourtney's grandmother, MJ, and Travis' father, Randy. So far, it doesn't seem as though any other friends or family members were in attendance. However, reports say Kravis are planning a bigger wedding ceremony in Italy in the 'near future', according to TMZ, where presumably the whole Kardashian-Jenner family will be present.

The pair had some sweet matching outfit details

We know these two are fans of some subtle details, and they've been at it once again by rocking matching shoes for their Santa Barbara wedding. Pics from the big day show Kourtney rocking a white minidress and veil, while the pair are said to have worn matching burgundy shoes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

What's more, the couple's Las Vegas 'wedding' also saw Kravis wearing matching leather jackets and sunglasses so, yeah, we're sensing a theme here.

Kravis' wedding car was similar to the one used in their Halloween outfit

Told you these two love some subtle details. And there were more present at their Santa Barbara ceremony, as the pair drove off in seemingly the same type of car they used for their True Romance Halloween outfit.

To recap, Kourt and Travis have long been seen dropping references to Quentin Tarantino film True Romance throughout their relationship - including an actual tattoo. Then, for Halloween 2021, the couple dressed up as leading characters Alabama Whitman and Clarence Worley, posing with a vintage convertible car.

Fast forward to May 2022 and the pair drove away from their Santa Barbara wedding in a very similar looking convertible, complete with a 'Just Married' sign attached to the back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)


The couple's Santa Barbara wedding followed their Las Vegas 'marriage'

Although Santa Barbara marks Kourt and Travis' first official wedding, we have seen these two walking down the aisle before.

In early April, the pair got 'married' in an unlicensed ceremony in Las Vegas, with an Elvis impersonator on hand, of course. Sharing the news (and pics) with followers, Kourtney wrote on Instagram at the time, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The pair kept things very simple, wearing leather jackets and sunglasses, while Kourtney carried a small bouquet of red roses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners, it turns out some family members missed out on the Las Vegas news. Kim revealed that she actually slept through the announcement during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kris told the show, "I knew, and Khloé knew," with Khloé adding that she watched the whole thing on FaceTime, before Kim chimed in, "I was sleeping."

"She put it in the group chat," Kim explained. "Like, 'Oh, hey guys, by the way, I got married last night!' And I woke up to like, a million texts."

Hey, that's what you get for being spontaneous.

Congratulations again to Kourtney and Travis!

