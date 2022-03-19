New details emerge in Sacramento County road rage shooting that left one man dead

New details have emerged in the wake of a road rage shooting in Sacramento County that proved deadly for one man.

According to Sacramento County sheriff’s officials, the driver believed to be the instigator of the fight died after being shot, while the other driver is not currently facing charges, deputies said in a news release Saturday.

This incident came after law enforcement agencies have warned drivers about a recent rise in road rage incidents.

The incident started Thursday morning near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, less than a block from the Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Deputies arrived to the intersection just before 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a citizen stating that a man had been shot, according to a news release on the Sheriff’s Office Instagram page.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies reviewed surveillance footage that supported multiple witness statements that the driver the first vehicle, a 46-year-old Sacramento man, stopped his car in the roadway after intentionally driving into another vehicle.

That driver, a 24-year-old Sacramento man, was seated in his vehicle when the man approached him. Deputies said witnesses reported that the first driver reached inside the second vehicle and the second driver fired on the man, who was wounded in the torso.

Deputies also say the first driver later died at the hospital from his wound, but declined to give further details. The man has yet to be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said that the victim was determined to be in possession of a knife at the time he was shot.

According to deputies, the second driver who fired the shot stayed at the scene and was cooperative with deputies and was released. No information about the second driver was made available, but deputies said no charges have been filed against the man.

The Sheriff’s Office said that would “confer with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office regarding evidence and charging.”