New Details Emerge on FBI Search Warrant for Raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home

Dan Ladden-Hall, Jose Pagliery
·3 min read
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Carlos Barria/Reuters

The FBI seized 11 boxes of sensitive and “top secret” documents when they decided to storm former President Donald Trump’s oceanside estate on Monday, according to an exclusive report from The Wall Street Journal.

Reporters at the newspaper said they reviewed the seven-page warrant and a property receipt, which listed what federal agents grabbed when they searched the former president’s mansion at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

The report, which The Daily Beast could not independently verify, listed some of the items that were seized and placed into approximately 20 boxes. FBI special agents took photo binders, handwritten notes, vaguely described information on the “President of France,” and a copy of the executive grant of clemency for Trump issued for his associate, GOP operative Roger Stone.

Trump Confirms FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago: ‘These Are Dark Times’

The investigation into Trump is attempting to establish whether Trump unlawfully took highly sensitive documents from the White House and then failed to comply with requests from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and Justice Department to return them voluntarily. Earlier this year, NARA found 15 boxes of missing presidential documents at Mar-a-Lago. Some of the files had been “torn up by former President Trump,” NARA said in a statement at the time, forcing officials to tape them back together. It later emerged that NARA asked the Justice Department to look into whether Trump had potentially breached the Presidential Records Act, which stipulates that departing presidents hand over all records when they leave office. (Ironically, Trump signed a law in 2018 that made breaches of the Act a felony after Hillary Clinton’s email fiasco.)

On Friday morning, Trump denied a Washington Post report alleging that the feds carried out the search to locate classified documents about nuclear weapons, along with other items. He dismissed the report as a “hoax,” adding that those involved in the raid of his property were, in his view, “sleazy.”

Trump had also been critical of the search itself even while calling for the warrant to be unsealed. “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I am going a step further by encouraging the immediate release of these documents,” he fumed in a post on Truth Social on Thursday night.

His screed came after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Department of Justice had filed a motion to unseal documents pertaining to the legal basis of the search. Garland added that he had personally approved the operation after “less intrusive means” of retrieving the documents proved fruitless.

The highly unusual disclosure—warrants typically remain sealed during an investigation—comes after a week of right-wing rage, with hardline loyalists repeatedly pushing the idea that the search was an illegitimate, politically motivated attack launched by a tyrannical regime. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called the investigation a “weaponization of federal agencies.”

It was even a hill that at least one MAGA fan was literally willing to die on. Ricky Shiffer, a hard-boiled Trump stan who was enraged by the Mar-a-Lago search, was shot dead on Thursday after attempting an armed break-in at the FBI’s Cincinnati office. “Kill the F.B.I. on sight, and be ready to take down other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it,” an account using Shiffer’s name wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The FBI raid was just the beginning of a torrid week for Trump’s legal team. Less than 48 hours later, Trump was hauled before a civil hearing with New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating fraudulent practices in Trump’s business empire. The ex-president, who has previously criticized people who plead the Fifth, decided to do exactly that 440 times during the deposition. He announced his intention to keep schtum in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday evening, during which he dismissed the investigation as another “politically motivated witch hunt.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'He’s buzzing in there!': Doug Ford accidentally swallows bee

    During a news conference in Dundalk, Ont., on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford accidentally swallowed a bee while he was speaking. "He's buzzing in there!" a laughing Ford said of the bee in his stomach. The premier assured reporters that he was ok.

  • Afghan refugees reject homes in Scotland and Wales because ‘it’s cold and they don’t speak English’

    Afghan refugees housed in hotels have refused moves to Scotland and Wales because they believe the countries are too cold and don’t speak English, it has emerged.

  • The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, from Mar-a-Lago: report

    The feds seized a handwritten note, Trump's order granting Roger Stone clemency, information about the "President of France," and more, per WSJ.

  • FBI sought nuclear documents in search of Trump's home -Washington Post

    U.S. federal agents were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons when they raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida this week, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. The U.S. Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorized the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond