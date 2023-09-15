New details emerge in cause of I-35W crash that killed 4, injured 5 in Fort Worth

New details have emerged about what caused Monday’s crash on Interstate 35W that killed four people and injured five, according to a report from KXAS-TV.

Fort Worth police told KXAS Thursday that a black Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on I-35W when it began to spin and veered to the left, crashing into the center median.

Several drivers stopped to check on the driver of the Chrysler, including a pickup truck, a semi-truck cab, and two Hyundai cars, according to the report.

It is not yet clear if all the vehicles stopped on the far left shoulder, as initially reported.

A police spokesperson said Monday that two drivers pulled over on the left shoulder and another driver stopped to help and partially blocked the left lane.

Police determined an 18-wheeler then collided with the stopped vehicles before a second 18-wheeler crashed into the first.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified those who died at the crash scene as 31-year-old Susana Longoria; 23-year-old Kiara Barker, of Bastrop, Louisiana; and 25-year-old Chase Mapes, of Yukon, Oklahoma. Jasmine Jones, 21, died at a hospital.

A woman and four men had injuries and were transported to hospitals, according to MedStar.

The multi-vehicle crash is still under investigation, a police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram Thursday evening, but police said they don’t believe that alcohol or weather were factors.