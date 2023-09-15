New details emerge in cause of I-35W crash that killed 4, injured 5 in Fort Worth

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read
TxDOT traffic camera

New details have emerged about what caused Monday’s crash on Interstate 35W that killed four people and injured five, according to a report from KXAS-TV.

Fort Worth police told KXAS Thursday that a black Chrysler 200 was traveling northbound on I-35W when it began to spin and veered to the left, crashing into the center median.

Several drivers stopped to check on the driver of the Chrysler, including a pickup truck, a semi-truck cab, and two Hyundai cars, according to the report.

It is not yet clear if all the vehicles stopped on the far left shoulder, as initially reported.

A police spokesperson said Monday that two drivers pulled over on the left shoulder and another driver stopped to help and partially blocked the left lane.

Police determined an 18-wheeler then collided with the stopped vehicles before a second 18-wheeler crashed into the first.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified those who died at the crash scene as 31-year-old Susana Longoria; 23-year-old Kiara Barker, of Bastrop, Louisiana; and 25-year-old Chase Mapes, of Yukon, Oklahoma. Jasmine Jones, 21, died at a hospital.

A woman and four men had injuries and were transported to hospitals, according to MedStar.

The multi-vehicle crash is still under investigation, a police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram Thursday evening, but police said they don’t believe that alcohol or weather were factors.