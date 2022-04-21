New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced.

Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.

In the clip, multiple crew members learn that one of their shipmates had been injured and demanded medical attention. Captain Bill Wichrowski is told that someone on the ship requires medics, and speaks to the team over his radio.

Another captain, Sig Hansen, later revealed that someone may have been hit with a crab pot, which is a cage up to 800 pounds that can cause significant harm to a human. Hansen then calls it a "scary, scary thought."

The medic says the injured person is in a "lot of pain" and later, news comes in that the injured person was Kochutin. Shortly after, he died on the ship.

Kochutin's loss was significant to the crew, even though the Deadliest Catch team has been through their share of crewmate injuries and deaths.

One of Kochutin's onboard friends, Landon, expressed the devastation of the dangerous career. "I can't keep losing friends," he says in the video.

At the time of his death, Kochutin did not have any immediate living family members. His obituary indicates that "Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Deanna; brother, Dwayne; and sister, Ayla."

Kochutin's obituary also addressed his love for the water, and his job as a fisherman.

"He was a passionate fisherman. He devoted most of [his] summers and winters to fishing for king crab, opilio, Pacific cod and pollock in the Bering Sea," it continued. "The Bering Sea was very special place near and dear to his heart."

Deadliest Catch is currently airing its 18th season on Discovery. It first debuted in 2005 and has aired over 286 episodes.

New episodes air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

