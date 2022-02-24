Details of Boris Johnson’s ‘largest and most severe’ sanctions against Russia

Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor
·3 min read

Boris Johnson has announced the “largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen” as he seeks to punish Vladimir Putin for ordering an invasion of Ukraine.

The package is understood to include the following measures:

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

– An intention to impose asset freeze on all major Russian banks, including immediately against VTB, the second largest bank with assets totalling £154 billion.

– Legislation to be introduced and come into force on Tuesday to prohibit the ability of all major Russian companies to raise finance on the UK markets and to ban the Russian state from raising sovereign debt on the UK markets.

– Individual sanctions against more than 100 individuals, entities and subsidiaries including Rostec, Russia’s biggest defence company said to employ more than two million people with exports of more than £10 billion of arms each year.

Ukraine Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

– Sanctioning five extra Oligarchs thought to be particularly close to the Kremlin:

– Kirill Shamalov, Russia’s youngest billionaire formerly married to Mr Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova.

– Pyotr Fradkov, the head of sanctioned Promsvyazbank, and son of former head of FSB.

– Denis Bortnikov, the deputy president of VTB bank.

– Yury Slyusar, the director of United Aircraft Corporation, one of major defence organisations which is also being sanctioned.

– Elena Georgieva, the chair of the board of Novikombank, which bankrolls Rostec.

Officials were considering more elites to be hit with punitive measures in the weeks to come.

Heathrow Airport Stock
An Aeroflot Airlines Boeing 737 (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Imminently banning Aeroflot aircraft from landing in the UK.

– With immediate effect, suspend and prohibit all dual use export licences to Russia on items that could have citizen or military use, such as electrical components that could be used in military or civilian computers, or parts of trucks.

– Within days introducing legislation prohibiting a wide range of high-tech exports to Russia and for the oil industry. This would entirely align with the approach from the US, including semiconductors and aircraft spare parts, such as Rolls Royce engines.

– To introduce legislation that will limit the amount of deposits wealthy Russian nationals could hold in UK bank accounts. Officials are yet to define the limit, but it will target large amounts of cash and is part of a move to prevent Russians raising finance or keeping money in the City of London. It is part of a plan to end access of the Russian banking sector to British economy as far as possible.

– Work with allies to limit Russian access to the Swift payment system, which will need be done in conjunction with G7 and Nato allies.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There are a range of views of it and we recognise it is a challenge.

“Certainly it is the Prime Minister’s intention – he thinks it is the right thing to do.”

– Extend the full range of sanctions against Russia to Belarus, given its cooperation with Moscow.

– Bring forward measures intended for the Economic Crime Bill to before Easter.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said: “Before Easter recess we will bring forward legislation previously intended for the Economic Crime Bill to strengthen unexplained wealth orders to take action against kleptocrats that launder funds in the UK.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Markets tumble and oil soars after Putin launches war with Ukraine

    The FTSE 100 closed the day down nearly 4% on Thursday, wiping £77 billion off the top 100 listed companies in the UK.

  • Russian Protesters Stand In Solidarity With Ukraine

    Backlash against Putin's invasion has started in St Petersburg.

  • Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions over Ukraine invasion

    The Prime Minister said the world ‘cannot and will not just look away’.

  • Russia widens its attack on Ukraine: 'We now have war in Europe'

    Explosions resounded in Ukraine's cities, airstrikes crippled its defenses, and reports emerged of Russian troops entering by land and sea.

  • Ukrainian community in Canada hopeful but on edge as tensions escalate with Russia

    Iryna Matsiuk checks the news as soon as she wakes up each morning, hoping the escalating Russian-Ukrainian crisis won’t put her family in harm’s way. Matsiuk, who has been living in Saskatoon since 2011, has a sister living in the capital city of Kyiv and her mother and grandmother live in the northwestern area of Volyn. “Last weekend, I actually was pressuring my sister, asking, ‘Do you have an evacuations plan?’” Matsiuk said. “(Kyiv) is a big city and it’s not the easiest city to get out of,

  • Ukrainian President Calls for International Action as Attacks Intensify in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western leaders and their citizens for more action against Russian attacks at a press conference on Thursday, February 24.During the address, streamed on the official Facebook page for the Office of the President of Ukraine, President Zelensky said he spoke with world leaders of countries including France, Germany, Sweden, and the US. “If they do not help us today, then tomorrow the war will knock on your door,” he said.Zelensky also said he knew many Russians were “shocked” by the attacks and appealed to them to protest not just on social media. “If you hear us, if you understand us … please go out to the squares and address the president of your country,” he said.Addressing Ukrainians, he urged community leaders and other citizens to volunteer, donate blood, and help “ensure the normalcy of life on the ground as much as possible.” Credit: Office of the President of Ukraine via Storyful

  • 'If we don’t deter Russia, Canada is going to be affected directly': Attacks on Ukraine could threaten security of Canada

    An international relations expert is warning that the attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces will lead to dire consequences unless the leaders of other nations change how they deal with Russia - and that includes Canada.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Canadian freestyle skiing pioneer Sarah Burke's legacy continues at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time a Canadian freestyle skier entered the wax cabin at the Beijing Olympics, they were reminded of Sarah Burke. The freestyle skiing pioneer's name was written across a Canadian flag hanging in the space where technicians prepared the skis of Canada's Olympians competing at the 2022 Winter Games. Burke won five Winter X-Games gold medals in the superpipe and successfully lobbied to have the sport added to the Olympic program in 2014. Burke was supposed to compete in

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie to Coyotes for Ryan Dzingel, Ilya Lyubushkin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nick Ritchie and a conditional pick to the Arizona Coyotes for forward Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin. The pick the Leafs are sending will either be their third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft or their second-round pick in 2025. Ritchie, 26, signed with Toronto in the summer. He put up nine points in 33 games played. In January, Ritchie was placed on waivers. He was able to clear and was then assigned to Toronto's taxi squa

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes