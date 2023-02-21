All the Details Behind Eva Amurri's Gorgeous Diamond Engagement Ring from Ian Hock

Eva Amurri engagement ring

Who's that bride-to-be? It's Eva Amurri!

On Monday the 37-year-old New Girl alum, mom and blogger announced her engagement to chef Ian Hock via an Instagram post that included selfies featuring the couple celebrating in Paris and the star's new bling.

Now, Amurri is sharing all the details on her emerald-cut diamond sourced from private jeweler Christina Settanni of CMS Custom. Settani also turned to her own social media channels to reveal what went into making the gorgeous engagement ring.

"A perfect custom engagement ring for a proposal in Paris!!" Settanni wrote under an Instagram carousel of close-up photos of the "bespoke" ring — a 14K yellow gold and platinum band featuring an emerald cut diamond center stone. It also boasts square baguette stones in a basket setting with an open gallery.

On her Instagram Story, Settanni gave her followers a look into the design stages, which involved creating a digital model of the ring before producing the custom piece plus, having her setter lay stones into the wax setting on the computerized mold.

"We were so excited to work with @iandhock to design the perfect rung for @thehappilyeva congratulation to the happy couple! So happy for both of you!!!," Settanni wrote.

Basking in her post-engagement glory, Amurri "literally couldn't stop" showing off her ring on her Instagram Stories shared Tuesday.

In one selfie photographed in front of the Eiffel Tower, she and Hock beam as she shows off her diamond-clad ring finger. In another taken in what seems to be a moody restaurant, Amurri holds up her left hand in front of her face. And in a third — a solo shot of her left hand — Amurri wrote, "Ian kept saying 'Let me see that hand again.' "

In the original post revealing the couple's milestone Amurri wrote, "My Heart's Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All's Well That Ends Well To End Up With You. Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us. We are so so so happy. Can't wait to spend all the rest of our days together."

Amurri and Hock's engagement comes more than two years after she first confirmed their relationship on her Happily Eva After blog.

"I'm beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!" she wrote in January 2021. "His name is Ian, he's super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common."

Amurri noted that Hock, who's already formed relationships with his fiancée's kids – sons Mateo, 2, and Major, 6, plus daughter Marlowe, 8 – is not in the public eye and that they wanted to keep parts of their romance private until they were ready to share with the world.

She did reveal some details about the budding romance in her blog post, including that they met when she went to his restaurant for dinner with a friend who attended high school with him.