Details around Nova Scotia shooting rampage inquiry in final stages:minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's justice minister says work on the details of a joint federal-provincial inquiry or review into the mass killing that claimed 22 lives in April is in its final stages.

Mark Furey told reporters Thursday that some "fine details" still need to be completed but that work leading to a "forthcoming announcement" is underway.

Furey says he will be in further discussions with federal counterpart Bill Blair later this week.

The minister has said the probe must have certain features, including judicial leadership, the power to compel witnesses to testify and the ability to make binding recommendations.

Since the April 18-19 shooting rampage, both Ottawa and the province have faced increasing pressure to call an inquiry into one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

Those calling for an inquiry include opposition politicians and more than 30 Dalhousie University law professors.

Furey said his work is also looking at how to include the families of the victims. He said past discussions around inquiries have been "about (families) but without them," something he said is unacceptable.

"We are trying to find an element that will ensure that families have a role to play versus sitting as bystanders," he said. "This is a new approach and it's taking a little longer."

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that something has to be done.

"We recognize that Nova Scotians and indeed all Canadians have significant questions about what happened," Trudeau said Thursday. "The RCMP is continuing its detailed investigation into the events, but there also needs to be a larger review. Canada will work with Nova Scotia on ensuring that it happens in the right way."

Premier Stephen McNeil has said he wants Ottawa as part of the process so that any recommendations that come from an inquiry would be binding on organizations such as the RCMP.

On Thursday, McNeil made it clear that he believes the federal government has to be involved.

"We will continue to demand that the national government step up and come to the table," McNeil said. "They need to be there — 22 families in this province deserve nothing less than that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press