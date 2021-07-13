Details announced for James Corden’s next TV project

James Corden has teamed up with award-winning screenwriter and playwright Jez Butterworth for a comedy-drama series for Amazon Prime.

The actor and Late Late Show host, 42, will star alongside two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, 45, in the six-part Mammals, with filming due to start this month.

The pair previously appeared together on the former’s CBS chat show, parodying the latter’s Guillermo del Toro-directed film The Shape Of Water in a sketch.

Jez Butterworth (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The cast of Mammals will also include Filthy Rich’s Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan of Humans, Killing Eve’s Henry Lloyd- Hughes and Samuel Anderson of Witless.

Stephanie Laing will direct the production, which will be produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.

Butterworth, whose work includes plays Jerusalem and The Ferryman and films Spectre and Ford v Ferrari, only hinted towards the plot.

He said in a statement: “A good marriage is the most magical thing. In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you.

“You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”

Sally Hawkins (Ian West/PA)

Butterworth also praised leading man Corden for his career on stage and screen.

He said: “James Corden is the only 10-time Emmy-winning chat show host to also win the Tony Award for Best Actor.

“His performance in One Man Two Guvnors was like seeing Mickey Rooney, Terry-Thomas and The Marx Brothers rolled into one.

“His Smithy in Gavin & Stacey is for the ages – he took a needy, big-hearted mess of a supporting character and made it iconic.

“But neither is a patch on his Sea Monster in The Late Late Show Shape Of Water sketch with Sally Hawkins. Google it.

“I am jubilant to be working with Sally again, and Colin Morgan too.

“Alongside the astonishingly talented Melia Kreiling, they make a team of world-class storytellers.”

James Richardson, executive producer and co-creator, said: “Having seen all his plays, and having worked with Jez on three seasons of Britannia, I know that there is no better storyteller in the world to shine a light into the darkness of relationships.

“And no more talented, fearless, or funnier actors than James, Sally, Melia, Colin and Samuel to portray our leads.”

Georgia Brown, head of European originals at Amazon Studios, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be announcing this Amazon Studios collaboration with the highly talented Jez Butterworth.”

Dan Grabiner, Amazon Studios’ head of UK originals, said: “This fantastic cast will bring Jez’s compelling scripts to life, and we are delighted to be sharing Mammals with Prime Video audiences globally.”