Detailed Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2021: Practice Area and Industry Rates by Region, Country and Individual Law Firm
Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021 Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report - Detailed" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
2021 Global Law Firm Hourly Rate Report - Detailed TM is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the Report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report analyzes and presents hourly rates for 2017 - 2021 by:
Section 1: Overall Hourly Rates by Geographical Region
England
European Union
Asia Pacific
Canada
Latin America, Central America and Mexico
Middle East
Island Countries (Cayman and Others)
Non-Aligned Countries (Russia, Switzerland, Norway, South Africa, Romania)
Section 2: Overall Rates by Region and Country
Section 3: Overall, Practice Area and Industry Rates by Region, Country and Individual Law Firm
Companies Mentioned
A&L Goodbody
Adams and Reese LLP
Addleshaw Goddard LLP
Adsuar Muniz Goyco Seda & Perez-Ochoa, PSC
Advokatfirmaet Selmer DA
Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS
Aird & Berlis LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Allen & Overy LLP
Andante Law Group of Daniel E. Garrison, PLLC
Appleby
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
Arnold Bloch Leibler
Ashurst LLP
Bailey & Glasser LLP
Baker Botts LLP
Baker McKenzie
Basham, Ringe y Correa SC
Battle, Winslow, Scott & Wiley, P.A.
Bedell Cristin
Bennett Jones LLP
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
BoltNagi PC
Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Bracewell LLP
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Bredin Prat
Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P.
Brown Rudnick LLP
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
Bufete Ignacio Arturo Guajardo S.C.
Bustamante, Escandon & Pareyon
C.R. Hodge & Associates
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
Campbells
Casillas Santiago Torres Law LLC
Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Cervantes Sainz
Chaitons LLP
Chuo Sogo Law Office, P.C.
City-Yuwa Partners
Clark Hill Strasburger
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
Clifford Chance LLP
Clyde & Co LLP
CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
Cooley LLP
Covington & Burling LLP
Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog LLP
Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez
Cuatrecasas, Goncalves Pereira
Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
Dacheng (Dentons)
Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, LLP
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
De Pardieu Brocas Maffei
Deacons
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
Dechert LLP
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
Demarest Advogados
Dentons
Dentons Rodyk & Davidson
Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP
DLA Piper
Drew & Napier, LLC
Dudley, Topper and Feuerzeig, LLP
Duensing, Casner & Fitzsimmons
DWF LLP
E.S. Shimron, I. Molho, Persky & Co.
Ellis & Winters LLP
Epping Hermann Fischer Patentanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
Eversheds Sutherland
Fangda Partners
Fasken
Felsberg Advogados
Fennemore Craig, P.C.
Ferraiuoli, LLC
Ferrero Abogados
Fiddler, Gonzalez & Rodriguez, P.S.C.
Fieldfisher
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
Galicia Abogados, S.C.
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Gide Loyrette Nouel
Gleiss Lutz
Goldman Sloan Nash & Haber LLP
Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP
Gonzalez Calvillo, S.C.
Goodmans, LLP
GORG Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwalten mbB
Gornitzky & Co.
Gowling WLG
Graf & Pitkowitz Rechtsanwalte GmbH
Greenberg Traurig LLP
Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
Haim Zadok & Co.
Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.
Hammonds LLP
Han Kun Law Offices
Haynes and Boone, LLP
Heenan Blaikie LLP
Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft & von Rechtsanwalte
Herbert Smith Freehills
Herzog, Fox & Neeman
Heyl, Royster, Voelker & Allen, P.C.
Higgs & Johnson
Hogan Lovells LLP
Holland & Knight LLP
Hudson Cook LLP
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Ince & Co LLP
J&A Garrigues, S.L.P.
Jackson Lewis LLP
Jade & Fountain PRC Lawyers Corporation
Janvier Law Firm, PLLC
Jenner & Block LLP
Jones Day
K&L Gates LLP
Kancelaria Budzowska Fiutowski i Partnerzy
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
King & Spalding
King & Wood Mallesons
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Kobre & Kim LLP
KPMG LLP
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kutak Rock, LLP
Lang & Rahmann Rechtsanwalte
Latham & Watkins LLP
Lexcorp Abogados, S.C.
Linklaters
Locke Lord LLP
Loyens & Loeff
Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
Maples and Calder
Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.
Mayer Brown LLP
Maynard Cooper & Gale PC
McConnell Valdes LLC
McGuireWoods LLP
McInnes Cooper
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
McMillan LLP
Milbank LLP
Miller Thomson LLP
Minden Gross LLP
Moray & Agnew
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Mourant
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Nexsen Pruet
Nixon Peabody LLP
Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
O'Melveny & Myers LLP
Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners
Orr & Reno, P.A.
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP
Paul Hastings LLP
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Peixoto and Cury
Pietrantoni Mendez & Alvarez LLC
Polsinelli PC
Poyner Spruill LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.
Racine Avocats
Ragsdale Liggett, PLLC
Reczicza Dentons Europe LLP
Reed Smith LLP
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
Ropes & Gray LLP
Rubio Villegas & Asociados Abogados, Inc.
Rutan & Tucker LLP
Sakura Kyodo Law Offices
Sanchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C.
Santamarina y Steta, S.C.
Santos-Elizondo-Cantu-Rivera-Gonzalez-de la Garza-Mendoza, S.C.
Schellenberg Wittmer
Schiltz & Schiltz
Schultze & Braun Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH
Shanghai United Law Firm
Shearman & Sterling LLP
Sheehan Phinney Bass & Green PA
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
Sidley Austin LLP
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Slaughter and May
Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan LLP
South Square
Sprunger Law PLLC
Squire Patton Boggs
Steinmetz, Haring, Gurman & Co.
Stephens Scown LLP
Steptoe & Johnson LLP
Stewart McKelvey
Stikeman Elliott LLP
Stoel Rives L.L.P.
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Tadmor & Co. Yuval Levy & Co.
Tanner De Witt
Taylor Wessing LLP
The Law Office of Gerald A. Jeutter, Jr., P.A.
Thierhoff Muller & Partner
Thompson Coburn LLP
Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP
Tornaritis Law Firm
Torys, LLP
Trench, Rossi and Wantanabe Advogados
Troutman Sanders LLP
Vestige Digital Investigations
Vinson & Elkins LLP
Virtus Law LLP (Stephenson Harwood LLP (Singapore) Alliance)
Walder Wyss & Partners
Walkers
Ward and Smith, P.A.
Waterson Legal
Watson Farley & Williams LLP
Webber Wentzel
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
White & Case LLP
Wickwire Holm
Wildgen Partners
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Womble Bond Dickinson
Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP
Zhong Lun Law Firm
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/633bst
