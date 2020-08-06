Detail, Music Producer Known for Beyonce’s ‘Drunk In Love,’ Arrested for Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after 15 sexual assault charges and five separate felony assault charges were filed against him five days earlier. The producer is being held on bail of $6.3 million.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, has worked with such artists as Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Drake, and is best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love.”

More from Variety

The incidents occurred between 2010 and 2018, authorities said. A statement issued by the sheriff’s department said detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review in January of this year.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” the sheriff’s department said.

In the past, several female artists have accused him of inappropriate touching, misconduct and sexual abuse.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, more women have been coming forward in the music industry to address uncomfortable situations in the studio with the Detroit native. One year ago, accusations of raping and abusing two female artists (Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley) surfaced after the singers filed a restraining order and won.

In court documents published on The Blast, they claim he raped them in front of other people, abused them daily, and once assaulted them together for six hours straight.

This prompted Jessie Reyez to speak out on Twitter, retweeting the news report. Her breakout single “Gatekeeper” from 2017 chronicled first-person experiences of misogyny and sexism in her field; she later revealed it was Fisher who she wrote about in the song. She wrote, “One night, over 6 years ago Noel ‘Detail’ Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn’t know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell.”

This prompted singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha and Tinashe to come forward as well.

Rexha tweeted, “He tried to do the same thing to me when I was new artist. Glad these women came out. It’s scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch.”

Tinashe took to her Instagram to comment on Rexha’s post, stating, “The only session I’ve been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable. Glad he’s being exposed for the f—ing creep he is.”

Now, singer-songwriter Neisha Neshae has taken to social media to share her own traumatic experiences. The “On The Cloud” recording artist wrote, “I wasn’t going to ever do this … but I gotta get it off my chest. Y’all remember when I went to work with Detail in LA. (Mind you my team of 4 men were there with me.) I was there for 12 hours, I recorded 9 records he wrote. I have not seen or heard (even) one of those songs. Not only that, he DID come into the booth while I was WORKING, touching on me & trying to convince me to keep working amidst that. Not only had I felt undervalued he would ever try me but there were 4 people with me that would’ve body bagged this dude over this shit. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to say… having experienced being molested as a child I was frozen & hurt… and I was even more sick I never got my songs.. probably because I didn’t throw my p—-. Which I ain’t never had to do to get where I am.”

Neshae added, “If you’re in the industry you KNOW it’s a game where people will try you! If that’s something you’re into to get where you’re going WHATEVER, but it’s not my cup of tea… & Keep people around you who protect you and care for your well being because I honestly don’t know what would’ve happened if I would’ve been alone. I love y’all. Stay YOU.”

Fisher has been taken to court by other women, including aspiring singer Kristina Buch, who won a $15 million judgment against the producer in 2019 after alleging rape and emotional abuse. Fisher did not respond to the suit and the penalty was awarded as a default judgment. Fisher’s former assistant Isabella Mack also filed a suit against the producer, alleging that he held her against her will while he masturbated.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with information about the incidents involving Detail to contact the Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at (877) 710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Anyone preferring to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.