Detached Enfield flat with three garages sells for £201,000 in frenzied cash auction

Unique: is it an isolated apartment, a raised bungalow or a hall above three garages? (Hammer Price Homes)

A detached flat in north London has sold for more than £200,000 following a frenzied bidding war.

The quirky but rundown property, which comes with three garages immediately beneath it, attracted determined interest as it was auctioned off this week.

Its price rose from £136,500 on Wednesday evening to £201,000 when bidding closed on Thursday lunchtime. The buyer was expected to pay in cash.

Bare: the living space is described by the auctioneers as ‘open plan' (Hammer Price Homes)

The home is situated between a three-storey block and a two-floor house on Stanley Road near Enfield Town Overground station.

Although its squat shape, triple-aspect frontage and stripped-out interior evoke community hall vibes, the 1960s property has a domestic history. Once owned by the neighbouring house, it was a standalone home before falling into disuse and disrepair.

After its previous owner died, the property was sold by Hammer Price Homes.

Past its best: the bathroom needs an overhaul (Hammer Price Homes)

Strictly for cash buyers, the three-day auction saw at least five bidders log more than 60 bids for one package containing both freehold and leasehold titles to the home and its garages.

Accessed by outside steps, the flat features a 21 square metre almost-square living room alongside small kitchen and bathroom spaces.

It is in need of intensive refurbishment and modernisation, with images showing dated, damaged fixtures and fittings as well as mould and grime.

However, the trio of garages below represent quite an asset, as does the small area of driveway in front of them.

Parking spaces have become increasingly lucrative in the capital in recent years, while a two-bedroom home on Stanley Road sold for £325,000 earlier this year.

Various unusual homes have hit the market recently. A north London flat smaller than many budget hotel rooms was listed for £100,000 .