‘Desus & Mero’ Returns To Showtime In January As Pair Weigh Studio Return

Fresh from interviewing former President Barack Obama, Desus & Mero is returning for its third season on Sunday January 31.

The Showtime late-night series, hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, was renewed in September for its third season. It will return to its 11pm spot on Sunday and Thursday nights.

The pair have been hosting the show from their own homes since the Covid-19 pandemic began. They told Deadline that they are discussing whether they will return to the studio in the new year. In fact, they actually purchased a studio in New York just before the pandemic.

“If people stay inside and wash their hands and do all of the necessary things for us to be able to do that [we’ll return to the studio]. Our show functions in the studio, out of the studio, on a park bench, on a bus, it doesn’t matter, it’s the two of us that makes the show go. Whatever. For me personally, I’ve got four kids in the crib, so I’d love to go back to the studio. But is it necessary for the show to keep up the quality? I don’t think so,” said Mero.

Produced by Jax Media, the show is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.

