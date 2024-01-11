Destiny's Child members have been together a lot lately: A look at those special moments

Destiny's Child has been getting a lot of practice as a unit lately.

To the delight of nostalgic fans, the '90s girl group members have been reuniting and singing together on several different occasions.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, posted a video on Instagram Tuesday about a private show she got from Destiny Child members for her 70th birthday, which was Jan 4.

"I just got spoiled to death this weekend. I even got serenaded by Destiny's Child. How amazing is that?" she said. "So I just want to thank everyone who sent me flowers, everyone that told me a happy birthday. I got so many well wishes."

The famed girl group rose to fame in the 1990s with its original members Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett. It eventually became a trio with Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams, who garnered much success before going their separate ways in 2006.

Tina Knowles' serenade wasn't the only time the group sang together this month. Destiny's Child recently reunited at the 50th birthday celebration for Rowland's husband, Tim Weatherspoon, which was held at Fleur Room in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Beyonce, Williams and Rowland reportedly sang a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" for Weatherspoon.

The moment was said to be a highlight of the night.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2013 file photo, members of Destiny's Child, from left, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce, and Michelle Williams, perform at Super Bowl XLVII, in New Orleans. A reunited Destiny's Child took the stage at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Saturday, March 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) ORG XMIT: NY124

Earlier this month, Luckett shared a shared a rare photo of all five members of the throwback group together, which was seemingly taken during one of Beyoncé's shows on her Renaissance World Tour.

Luckett wrote, "This was hands down my favorite moment of 2023...may we all experience beautiful moments like this in 2024."

Prior to the post, all five ladies were seen publicly supporting Beyoncé in Los Angeles at the premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce"; however, they were never pictured together.

In the movie itself, Beyoncé highlighted a reunion of all the members in Washington, D.C. It was the first time all five members were seen together and embracing. In the film she said, "It was like a new birth for us, and a lot of healing."

Destiny's Child has been on a roll lately, and fans are hoping it's an indicator of what's to come in the future.

