Destiny Udogie left out of Udinese squad ahead of expected Tottenham medical

Tottenham target Destiny Udogie was left out of Udinese’s squad for their defeat against AC Milan.

The 19-year-old is due to travel to England in the coming days to undergo a medical and complete his move to Spurs, before returning to Udinese on loan for the rest of the season.

It’s already been a busy summer for Tottenham, with Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster all brought in and Udogie is expected to join that list.

As Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon already provide Antonio Conte with options at left wing-back, Udogie is set to immediately rejoin Udinese after signing a five-year contract to complete a £21m move.

Udogie did not feature for the Italian side as they lost 4-2 to AC Milan on Saturday in their opening match of the Serie A season, but Udinese manager Andrea Sottil insisted that was not due to the teenager’s imminent medical at Spurs.

“Udogie has a muscle problem, so he was not called up because he has been training separately from the team,” Sottil said after the match.

“We decided not to make him come here. The club is in charge of transfers, so he could either stay here [for the rest of the season] or leave.”