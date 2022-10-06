Destination Marketing is Currently Forecasted to Grow at a Rate of 13% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·6 min read

Destination marketing involves promotion of a place or attraction based in a country, and this promotion is usually done using a widespread medium, available in every region in world.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Destination Marketing is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 120Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at ~ 13% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 407.35 Bn by 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

The Destination Marketing is forecasted to grow at a consistent growth rate during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing popularity of global content and the trend of cultural integration. People interested in understanding culture from different regions and experiencing them are likely to visit these places. The natural beauty and the landscapes around the regions are attracting adventure seeking tourists and nature lovers.

Overall, the Destination Marketing is attracting more and more tourists each year and make them come back for experiencing more. the services provided by local businesses and the tour companies are leaving positive impression on tourists about the Destination Marketing.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2992

Key Takeaways from the Destination Marketing Market Study:

  • The North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions hold a market share of ~26%, ~24% and ~30% respectively.

  • The two main marketing channels for tourism advertisements are social media and search engines.

  • COVID-19 affected 30% to the market.

  • Many regional governments are set to promote tourism, to revive the tourism sector after COVID pandemic.

"Tourists are in Search of unexplored and far-flung destinations for vacations, and marketing companies are promoting such locations, reviving tourism in many countries." - FMI Analyst said.

Impact of COVID-19

Tourism sector in various regions all around the world were one of the best performing sectors. For economic development and progress, tourism was essential in many countries. As COVID-19 pandemic was declared, many countries closed their border and initiated lockdown to avoid spread of the virus. There were restrictions on travelling and only essential services like food and medical were operating during pandemic.

Tourism sector suffered a lot because of the pandemic. As everyone was in their house in lockdown and transportation was halted, there were no visitors to tourist destinations. As the tourism sector was closed, marketing sector for these destinations were also out of business.

Now, as the tourism sector is reviving itself steadily, tourists are searching for new destinations to explore. Many tour agencies are now offering tour to the places which are remote, with less crowds. The marketing companies are also focusing on promoting such places, and ensuring safe travel to tourists.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2992

Who is winning?

The key players in destination marketing sector are Amadeus Destination Marketing, Accord, MMGY global, DANA, DCI, Digitalcoconut, OP Worldwide, LLC, Sagittarius, VERB, OnlyTravel, etc.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Destination Marketing, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Destination Marketing Sector By Advertisement Media (Magazines, Newspapers, Television, Emails, Others), By Attraction Type (Natural, Festivals, Cultural, Artificial, Others), By Tourist Type (Domestic and International), Tour Type (Independent Traveller, Tour Group & Package Traveller) & Region - Forecast To 2017 - 2032.

The Destination Marketing Sector By Category

By Advertisement Media:

  • Magazines

  • Newspapers

  • Television

  • Emails

  • Others

By Attraction Type:

  • Natural

  • Festivals

  • Cultural

  • Artificial

  • Other

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic

  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Independent Traveler

  • Tour Group & Package Traveler

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2992

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Tourism Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of based Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Global Tourism Industry Analysis

3.1. Tourism Industry Overview

3.1.1. Travel & Tourism Industry Contribution To Global GDP

3.1.1.1. Business Spending v/s Leisure Spending

3.1.1.2. Domestic v/s Foreign

3.1.1.3. Direct, Indirect, and Induced

3.1.2. Travel Sector Contribution To Global Overall Employment

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/destination-marketing-insights

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism

Destination Wedding Market Share: Destination wedding market will register exponential growth with rising interest in green wedding events and affordable travel options

Europe Destination Wedding Market Sales: The Europe destination wedding market is estimated at ~US$ 7,652.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 20,672.0 Mn by 2032. Share of Europe destination wedding market in the global destination wedding market is ~34%-38%

Social Media and Destination Market Type: The global social media and destination market is estimated at USD 120.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 407.35 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2032

Social Tourism Market Outlook: The Social Tourism Market is estimated to reach US$ 54.79 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 3.88% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 79.8 Bn by 2032

Travel Vaccines Market Analysis: The Travel Vaccines Market is estimated to reach US$ 3,878.94 Mn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 9.8% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 6,914.22 Mn by 2032

Street Vendors Market Forecast: The Street Vendors Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.5 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 6% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 8 Bn by 2032

Ski Vacation Market Trends: The Ski Vacation Sector is estimated at US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032

Jordan Adventure Tourism Market Value: The Jordan Adventure Tourism market is estimate to reach US$ 292 Bn in 2022. The sales from this region are forecast to increase 7 % CAGR, with market valuation to reach US$ 313 Bn in 2032

Hotel Central Reservation System Market Growth: The Hotel Central Reservation System market is estimate to reach US$ 400 Mn in 2022. The sales from this region are forecast to increase 8 % CAGR, with market valuation to reach US$ 800.84 Mn in 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719294/Destination-Marketing-is-Currently-Forecasted-to-Grow-at-a-Rate-of-13-CAGR-During-the-Forecast-Period-2022-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks edge Oilers 5-4 for first win of the pre-season

    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — It wasn't perfect but head coach Bruce Boudreau saw his Vancouver Canucks take a step in the right direction on Wednesday. After starting the pre-season 0-3-2, the Canucks finally posted a win, downing the Edmonton Oilers 5-4. “It’s not complete yet," Boudreau said of Vancouver's performance. "There was a lot of scrambly plays in our own zone which we really have to clean up. And they will be cleaned up. But I saw a lot better things going on tonight with the defence and with

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p