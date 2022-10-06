Destination Marketing is Currently Forecasted to Grow at a Rate of 13% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Destination marketing involves promotion of a place or attraction based in a country, and this promotion is usually done using a widespread medium, available in every region in world.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Destination Marketing is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 120Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at ~ 13% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 407.35 Bn by 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release picture

The Destination Marketing is forecasted to grow at a consistent growth rate during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the growing popularity of global content and the trend of cultural integration. People interested in understanding culture from different regions and experiencing them are likely to visit these places. The natural beauty and the landscapes around the regions are attracting adventure seeking tourists and nature lovers.

Overall, the Destination Marketing is attracting more and more tourists each year and make them come back for experiencing more. the services provided by local businesses and the tour companies are leaving positive impression on tourists about the Destination Marketing.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2992

Key Takeaways from the Destination Marketing Market Study:

The North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions hold a market share of ~26%, ~24% and ~30% respectively.

The two main marketing channels for tourism advertisements are social media and search engines.

COVID-19 affected 30% to the market.

Many regional governments are set to promote tourism, to revive the tourism sector after COVID pandemic.

"Tourists are in Search of unexplored and far-flung destinations for vacations, and marketing companies are promoting such locations, reviving tourism in many countries." - FMI Analyst said.

Impact of COVID-19

Tourism sector in various regions all around the world were one of the best performing sectors. For economic development and progress, tourism was essential in many countries. As COVID-19 pandemic was declared, many countries closed their border and initiated lockdown to avoid spread of the virus. There were restrictions on travelling and only essential services like food and medical were operating during pandemic.

Story continues

Tourism sector suffered a lot because of the pandemic. As everyone was in their house in lockdown and transportation was halted, there were no visitors to tourist destinations. As the tourism sector was closed, marketing sector for these destinations were also out of business.

Now, as the tourism sector is reviving itself steadily, tourists are searching for new destinations to explore. Many tour agencies are now offering tour to the places which are remote, with less crowds. The marketing companies are also focusing on promoting such places, and ensuring safe travel to tourists.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2992

Who is winning?

The key players in destination marketing sector are Amadeus Destination Marketing, Accord, MMGY global, DANA, DCI, Digitalcoconut, OP Worldwide, LLC, Sagittarius, VERB, OnlyTravel, etc.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Destination Marketing, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Destination Marketing Sector By Advertisement Media (Magazines, Newspapers, Television, Emails, Others), By Attraction Type (Natural, Festivals, Cultural, Artificial, Others), By Tourist Type (Domestic and International), Tour Type (Independent Traveller, Tour Group & Package Traveller) & Region - Forecast To 2017 - 2032.

The Destination Marketing Sector By Category

By Advertisement Media:

Magazines

Newspapers

Television

Emails

Others

By Attraction Type:

Natural

Festivals

Cultural

Artificial

Other

By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group & Package Traveler

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2992

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Tourism Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of based Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Global Tourism Industry Analysis

3.1. Tourism Industry Overview

3.1.1. Travel & Tourism Industry Contribution To Global GDP

3.1.1.1. Business Spending v/s Leisure Spending

3.1.1.2. Domestic v/s Foreign

3.1.1.3. Direct, Indirect, and Induced

3.1.2. Travel Sector Contribution To Global Overall Employment

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/destination-marketing-insights

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism

Destination Wedding Market Share: Destination wedding market will register exponential growth with rising interest in green wedding events and affordable travel options

Europe Destination Wedding Market Sales: The Europe destination wedding market is estimated at ~US$ 7,652.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 20,672.0 Mn by 2032. Share of Europe destination wedding market in the global destination wedding market is ~34%-38%

Social Media and Destination Market Type: The global social media and destination market is estimated at USD 120.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 407.35 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2032

Social Tourism Market Outlook: The Social Tourism Market is estimated to reach US$ 54.79 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 3.88% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 79.8 Bn by 2032

Travel Vaccines Market Analysis: The Travel Vaccines Market is estimated to reach US$ 3,878.94 Mn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 9.8% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 6,914.22 Mn by 2032

Street Vendors Market Forecast: The Street Vendors Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.5 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 6% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 8 Bn by 2032

Ski Vacation Market Trends: The Ski Vacation Sector is estimated at US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.0 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032

Jordan Adventure Tourism Market Value: The Jordan Adventure Tourism market is estimate to reach US$ 292 Bn in 2022. The sales from this region are forecast to increase 7 % CAGR, with market valuation to reach US$ 313 Bn in 2032

Hotel Central Reservation System Market Growth: The Hotel Central Reservation System market is estimate to reach US$ 400 Mn in 2022. The sales from this region are forecast to increase 8 % CAGR, with market valuation to reach US$ 800.84 Mn in 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719294/Destination-Marketing-is-Currently-Forecasted-to-Grow-at-a-Rate-of-13-CAGR-During-the-Forecast-Period-2022-2032-Future-Market-Insights-Inc



