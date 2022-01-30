Desserts recalled from Target stores after someone who ate them had a bad reaction

Four lots of Siren Birthday Cake Protein Bites — grain free, dairy free, soy free, gluten free — got recalled because Siren found out the hard way they weren’t also cashew and almond butter free.

“The hard way” is from a consumer after an allergic reaction. Siren’s FDA-posted recall notice says that’s when the company found out bites with cashew and almond butter were in the Birthday Cake Protein Bites, which didn’t have those listed as allergens present.

Not a big problem if you don’t have a cashew or almond butter allergy. But, as the recall notice says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew or almond butter run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

This covers lot Nos. 21326, 21335, 21336 and 21340 (the lot numbers are stamped on the bags) of Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites Bag with UPC No. 8-62768-00048-3. If necessary, return the bites to the Target of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can email hello@sirensnacks.com or call Siren at 650-667-0874, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

More than 15,000 packages of Amy’s Rice Mac & Cheeze recalled. They may not be vegan.