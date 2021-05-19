Desruisseaux scores in OT, Islanders beat Tigres to open QMJHL semifinal

CHARLOTTETOWN — Cédric Desruisseaux scored a power-play goal in overtime as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action Tuesday.

Noah Laaouan, Lukas Cormier, Thomas Casey and Brett Budgell also scored for the Islanders in the opening game of the best-of-five semifinal.

Egor Serdyuk had two goals, while Benjamin Tardif and Alex Beaucage also scored for the Tigres.

Colten Ellis made 27 saves for Charlottetown. Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 23 shots for Victoriaville.

Laaouan opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, but the Tigers took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal from Serdyuk and a short-handed marker from Tardif.

A power-play goal from Cormier at 14:01 of the period tied the game, but Serdyuk's second goal 18 seconds later restored Victoriaville's lead.

Casey tied the game at 3-3 with the only goal of the second period, and Budgell made it 4-3 Charlottetown with a goal six minutes into the third.

Beaucage tied the game with 1:12 left in regulation

Desruisseaux scored 4:21 into overtime with Shawn Element in the penalty box for boarding.

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Charlottetown.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press