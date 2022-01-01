Despite ugly start, Panthers wear down massively shorthanded Canadiens for lopsided win

The standings, the oddsmakers and, seemingly, the Florida Panthers all figured the Montreal Canadiens had virtually no chance to win New Year’s Day in Sunrise.

The last-place Canadiens are arguably the worst team in the league and the Panthers, for most of the season, have been the best. With 16 players in COVID-19 protocols, Montreal was as big a betting underdog as the NHL has seen all year. Florida was just two days removed from a nine-goal explosion against the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and scored in the first 32 seconds Friday, but found itself behind with 25 minutes to go, and needed to scrape and claw just to get to a closer-than-the-score-indicated 5-2 win against the massively shorthanded Canadiens.

Star center Aleksander Barkov scored a power-play goal with 4:48 left in the second period to knot the score at 2-2 and winger Frank Vatrano finally let the 13,584 inside FLA Live Arena breathe a collective sigh of relief when he put the Panthers ahead for good with 2:30 left in the period.

The win, as lifeless and uninspiring as it was, moves Florida (21-7-4) back within one-point of the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division and the Panthers have still played one fewer game than their in-state rival. After losing 4 of 5 and three in a row before rising COVID cases caused the season to pause last week, Florida has come back to win three straight since it restarted play Wednesday.

The three wins have all been varying degrees of encouraging for the Stanley Cup-contending Panthers. On Wednesday, they pulled off their signature “Comeback Cats” routine and rallied past the first-place New York Rangers in the third period. On Thursday, they got a crack at Tampa Bay’s third-string goaltender — the Lightning was had seven players in virus protocols -- and scored their most goals in a single game since 1997 in a blowout win.

Florida’s first game of 2022, interim coach Andrew Brunette figured, was always going to be odd. It was an afternoon start on a holiday and the Panthers, as much as they insisted they wouldn’t take their opponent lightly, knew what a dire situation Montreal (7-23-4) was in.

Less than six months removed from playing in the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, the Canadiens own the worst record in the Eastern Conference, have fired their general manager and were down to just 16 skaters Saturday, and only eight players had any NHL experience.

Florida scored quickly and then not again for a long while. Forward Sam Bennett, who missed the Lightning game Thursday due to an illness, got the start with his usual second line, won the opening faceoff, led a charge down the ice, and put the Panthers ahead 1-0 with 19:28 left in the first period off assists from wingers Anthony Duclair and Jonathan Huberdeau.

Florida, though, didn’t take capitalize on its massive advantage until the game was more than halfway done. Montreal tied the game 1-1 with 2:12 left in the first and the Panthers only had a 15-14 edge in shots on goal at the end of the opening period. With 10:01 left in the second, Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki put Montreal ahead 2-1 with a 4-on-4 goal after goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky gave up a long rebound and wound up far out of position.

At the time, Florida still had meager 21-16 edge in shots on goal and an even smaller edge in total shot attempts. It was exactly the sort of performance Brunette worried about.

“You put up nine the other night and you think it’s going to be easy, so the mindset for the group today: It’s never easy in this league,” Brunette said before the game. “We had some games where we took them lightly ... and we came on the wrong end of the stick.”

Their sheer numbers advantage eventually was enough for the Panthers dig out of their second-period hole. Florida finished with a 48-31 lead in shots on goal — outshooting the Canadiens, 33-17, across the final two periods — plus a 49-23 edge in scoring chances and a 28-12 edge in high-danger chances.

Bennett scored again just 12 seconds into the third period and left wing Mason Marchment, who missed more than seven weeks with an upper-body injury before returning to the lineup Wednesday, scored with 6:54 left to push the lead to 5-2 and make the score more lopsided than the game.