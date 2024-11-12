Despite travel woe-based plea, no UFC Fight Night 247 bonus for Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

.

LAS VEGAS – Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos beat Zach Scroggin with a first-round TKO Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 247 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Zaleski dos Santos, who snapped a two-fight winless skid with the 75-second finish.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Zach Scroggin

Result: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos def. Zach Scroggin via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:15

Updated records: Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1 MMA, 11-4-1 UFC), Scroggin (7-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stats: Zaleski dos Santos closed as the biggest betting favorite on the card against Scroggin, a short-notice replacement who missed weight for the welterweight bout.

Zaleski dos Santos on the fight's key moment

"I thought I was going to face (Nicolas) Dalby, which was going to be a rematch and some opportunity for revenge. I really thought I won that fight about 10 years ago when I first came into the UFC. Unfortunately, the fight didn't happen, but we just had to make adjustments. We put in the work with everything that we needed to."

Zaleski dos Santos on travel woes

"I think the hardest part was actually making it to Vegas. It took us forever to (get there). We had all these delays on the flight, and then we ended up taking like two days to get here. We were supposed to be here early in the week and then we ended up being here Tuesday night, almost Wednesday morning. But I think all the work that you put in before and all the work that you put in the camp gives you all the tools that you need to continue on and perform when you come to the fight."

Zaleski dos Santos on what he wants next

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos of Brazil punches Zach Scroggin in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"I think this opportunity (to fight Dalby) kind of passed. For right now, this opportunity is kind of gone. I know that eventually, we could have that fight. But right now, I'm thinking of the next step."

