Despite shrinking by US$189m in the past week, Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shareholders are still up 75% over 5 years

Some Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 61% over the last three months. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. Its return of 75% has certainly bested the market return!

In light of the stock dropping 10.0% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Kornit Digital moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Kornit Digital's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Kornit Digital shareholders did even worse, losing 70%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 12% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Kornit Digital is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

