Despite shrinking by UK£13m in the past week, Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) shareholders are still up 28% over 3 years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) share price down 15% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 27%: better than the market.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 11%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

See our latest analysis for Gresham Technologies

Because Gresham Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years Gresham Technologies has grown its revenue at 16% annually. That's pretty nice growth. While the share price has done well, compounding at 8% yearly, over three years, that move doesn't seem over the top. If that's the case, then it could be well worth while to research the growth trajectory. Of course, it's always worth considering funding risks when a company isn't profitable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.4% in the twelve months, Gresham Technologies shareholders did even worse, losing 16% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gresham Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Gresham Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Gresham Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

