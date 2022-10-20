Despite recession fears, most Canadians feel safe in their jobs: survey

A pedestrian passes a "Help Wanted" sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Despite concerns about stalling growth and a looming economic recession, most Canadians say they are not concerned about losing their jobs, a new survey has found.

The survey of 1,223 Canadians, conducted by business strategy firm Satov Consultants, found that 48 per cent of workers are "not at all concerned" about losing their job in the next 12 months, while 30 per cent say they are "somewhat unconcerned." Seventeen per cent of respondents say they were "somewhat concerned" about potentially losing their job in the coming year, and 5 per cent say they were "very concerned."

Even as more economists predict a recession hitting Canada as early as the start of 2023, the level of concern about potential unemployment has not changed in the last 12 months among 61 per cent of Canadians. The survey found that just 3 per cent are "much more concerned now" about losing their job, and 10 per cent say they were "somewhat more concerned."

"The vast majority of people feel very uncomfortable with the economy as a whole, but at the same time, vast majority of people feel comfortable with their own company's performance," Satov Consultants senior analyst Alexandru Pantea said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Canada.

"In general, people are feeling confident. They do think that something is on the horizon, it just may not affect them."

Economic growth in Canada is expected to slow next year, with some economists predicting the country will enter a mild recession in the first half of 2023. This comes as the Bank of Canada rapidly hikes rates in the wake of skyrocketing inflation, weighing on household budgets and creating a slowdown in the real estate market.

Still, the labour market remains tight, with job vacancies remaining "exceptionally high", Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech earlier this month. The widespread labour shortages may be fuelling comfort people currently feel in their jobs.

Deloitte chief economist Craig Alexander wrote in a report that in the event of a recession, he expects unemployment to remain low because of the tight labour market.

"Yes, employment will dip and unemployment will rise, but the starting point of extreme labour scarcity suggests that this economic slump will not have the typical labour market weakness," Alexander wrote.

"This will help mitigate the depth and duration of the downturn."

A recent RBC report says that the jobless rate in Canada will rise in the upcoming recession – something that will arrive as early as the first quarter of next year – and that the pain of the economic downturn "won't be distributed equally among Canadian businesses." RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan wrote in their research note that the manufacturing sector will likely be among the first to soften as spending on physical merchandise cools, while the service sector will be more resilient, given lingering demand for travel and hospitality after prolonged pandemic shutdowns.

Salary remains key for workers

The survey also found that most Canadian workers are satisfied with their jobs, with 54 per cent saying they are "somewhat satisfied" and 26 per cent saying they are "very satisfied." Still, nearly one-third of respondents say they are at least somewhat likely to consider leaving their current job in the next year.

For workers, salary is by far the most important factor when choosing a job, as well as when deciding whether to leave one. The survey found that 69 per cent of respondents cite salary as the most important consideration when picking a job, and 42 per cent of those that left a previous job say salary was the key factor.

Satov Consultants partner David Saffer says now's the time for businesses to look at their compensation model, as well as their workplace culture, in order to retain and hire employees.

"It's very important to be on top of it, because it will make the world of a difference," he said.

The survey was conducted by Satov Consultants between Aug. 16 and Sept. 28. A total of 2,742 people completed the survey, and 1,754 qualified for the main sample. After removing responses for quality control and weighing the data based on provinces, responses from 1,223 Canadians were included in the final analysis.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

