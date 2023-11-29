Despite recent sales, Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR) insiders still hold the largest share with a 34% interest

Key Insights

Linamar's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Linamar Corporation (TSE:LNR) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 34% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Despite selling some shares recently, insiders control a good portion of the company's stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Linamar.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Linamar?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Linamar. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Linamar's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Linamar. The company's CEO Linda Hasenfratz is the largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 25% and 9.6% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Linamar

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Linamar Corporation. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful CA$1.2b stake in this CA$3.5b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Linamar. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 25%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Linamar .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

