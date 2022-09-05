Despite recent gains, X2M Connect Limited (ASX:X2M) insiders are still down AU$312k after purchasing last year

Insiders who bought AU$500k worth of X2M Connect Limited (ASX:X2M) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 11% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$312k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At X2M Connect

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Andrew Grieg bought AU$500k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.094). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Andrew Grieg was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. X2M Connect insiders own about AU$4.7m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The X2M Connect Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in X2M Connect and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for X2M Connect (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

