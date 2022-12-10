Despite recent gains, Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSE:NCP) insiders are still down CA$21k after purchasing last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.'s (TSE:NCP) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nickel Creek Platinum

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months Nickel Creek Platinum insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Nickel Creek Platinum Insiders Buying Or Selling?

President Stuart Harshaw bought just CA$4.0k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Does Nickel Creek Platinum Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$604k worth of Nickel Creek Platinum stock, about 2.5% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nickel Creek Platinum Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Nickel Creek Platinum insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Nickel Creek Platinum. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Nickel Creek Platinum you should be aware of, and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

