Despite Pandemic Setbacks, Diamond Dev Group Doubles Portfolio Over the Last Three Years Consecutively

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Despite COVID-19 pandemic setbacks, Diamond Dev Group, a real estate development company based out of New York, has doubled their portfolio over the last three years consecutively. The development company, founded by Richard Zavlyanov, has recently raised over $25 million due to their remarkable business tactics and progressive real estate strategies. Diamond Dev Group is on a mission to provide affordable, high-end housing to communities. Currently, they are building forty-five apartments in the Bushwick/Ocean Hill neighborhoods of Brooklyn. The partners at Diamond Dev Group include Robert Nasimov, Serge Davydov, and Lev Zavlyanov. Robert Nasimov and Serge Davydov have licenses ranging from architecture and construction to real estate brokering and management, while Lev Zavlyanov specializes in investor relations.

"With real estate, it's important to take your time and plan all moves strategically. Slow is smooth, and smooth is fast! By doing taking this approach, Diamond Dev Group has seen incredible growth over the past three years, and we have high hopes that this growth will continue," stated Richard Zavlyanov, Principal and Founder of Diamon Dev Group. "We already have several hedge funds and sports players in the NBA, MBL, NFL and more in our outreach, along with many more opportunities on the horizon. We hope to see steady growth over the next few years continually."

The real estate industry has suffered greatly over the past two years because of the pandemic, but Richard Zavlyanov and his partners at Diamond Dev Group have found ways to succeed despite these setbacks. By using strategic business approaches and determined focus, Diamond Dev Group has managed to double their portfolio over the last three years consecutively. Due to their hard work and clever strategies, the development company has managed to gain over $25 million under asset and management. When it comes to real estate, Diamond Dev Group is the expert for everything from acquisition to sales.

