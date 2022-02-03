Despite no new additions on signing day, FSU counting on big impact from top 20 class
Florida State’s national signing day was silent.
They didn’t sign any new recruits. And there were no crushing losses on that front like in December when longtime commit Travis Hunter flipped and signed with Jackson State.
The Seminoles had already completed a 2022 recruiting class that included 15 high schoolers and 10 transfers which they hope will continue their efforts to return to prominence. Despite Hunter’s departure, the class is ranked 20th in the nation by 247Sports, which is three spots higher than where FSU’s 2021 class was ranked.
As FSU tries to build off a topsy-turvy 5-7 season heading into its third season under coach Mike Norvell, the Seminoles’ biggest recent splashes came once again through the transfer portal.
A year after landing transfers such as Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas, who would prove to be standout starters on defense, FSU landed seven transfers it hopes will add explosiveness to its offense including four wide receivers.
Oregon transfer Mycah Pittman (5-11, 195) and Illinois transfer Deuce Spann (6-4, 194), as well as 6-6, 224-pound Johnny Wilson add some needed depth at the position.
FSU might have found its next big contributor from Miami Central High through the portal as well.
Former Rockets linebacker Tatum Bethune transferred from UCF in early January after three years with the Knights.
Bethune totaled 185 tackles including 13 for loss with 4.5 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing in 35 games for the Knights, which included 16 starts.
Bethune is one of two linebackers from South Florida, along with Fort Lauderdale Stranahan’s Omar Graham, in this class for FSU.
If Bethune can make an immediate impact similar to Thomas, who transferred in from South Carolina in 2021, it would prove crucial to a Seminoles’ defense looking to fill spots after key departures.
“He’s a hard-working young man with that killer instinct mentality on the field,” Central coach Roland Smith said. “He could play anywhere in the country. They’re getting a great kid.”
Between the high schoolers and transfers, FSU also addressed needs on its offensive line and secondary as well as adding some needed quarterback depth with the signing of IMG Academy quarterback A.J. Duffy.
Four-star defensive back Sam McCall is the jewel of the class, and another Central alum, offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, could have the opportunity to compete for playing time quickly.
Florida State Seminoles signing class
POS., NAME, HT., WT., HIGH SCHOOL/SCHOOL TRANSFERRING FROM
S, Sam McCall, 6-0, 182, Lakeland Lake Gibson
ATH, Azareye’h Thomas, 6-2, 181, Niceville
QB, AJ Duffy, 6-2, 223, IMG Academy
OL, Julian Armella, 6-6, 285, St. Thomas Aquinas
OL, Jaylen Early, 6-4, 320, Duncanville (Tex.)
OT Qaeshon Sapp, 6-4, 325, Lee County (Ga.)
ATH, Rodney Hill, 5-10, 175, Bulloch Academy (Ga.)
DL, Daniel Lyons, 6-4, 286, Homestead
TE, Jerrale Powers, 6-4, 238, Duncanville (Tex.)
Edge, Aaron Hester, 6-1, 237, Neptune Beach Fletcher
DL, Bishop Thomas, 6-2, 301, Orlando Bishop Moore
OL, Daughtry Richardson, 6-5, 285, Miami Central
LB, Omar Graham, Jr., 6-1, 220, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan
ATH, Brian Courtney, 6-3, 223, Independence (Va.)
OL, Kanaya Charlton, 6-5, 354, Brunswick (Ga.)
RB, Trey Benson, 6-0, 209, Oregon
WR, Winston Wright, 5-11, 175, West Virginia
Edge, Jared Verse, 6-4, 247, Albany
LB, Tatum Bethune, 6-0, 215, UCF
WR, Deuce Spann, 6-4, 194, Illinois
CB, Greedy Vance, 5-10, 155, Louisville
WR, Johnny Wilson, 6-6, 224, Arizona State
WR, Mycah Pittman, 5-11, 195, Oregon
OL, Kayden Lyles, 6-3, 323, Wisconsin
OT, Bless Harris, 6-4, 315, Lamar