Despite lobbying, Witt Jr. not in KC Royals’ lineup at Houston Astros Wednesday night

While Kansas City Royals rookie phenom shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. received some positive news, with initial x-rays showing no fracture on Tuesday night, he won’t be in the lineup for Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Astros.

Witt, who had an RBI single and a home run in his first two at-bats on Tuesday night, left the game in the ninth inning after getting hit in the right hand with a 96.8 mph sinking fastball while swinging at a pitch. Ryan O’Hearn came off the bench and finished the at-bat (O’Hearn swung and missed at strike three to complete the strikeout).

Witt, 22, had additional testing done on Wednesday. He told reporters and fans ahead of Wednesday night’s game that his hand felt “good.”

The Royals were still awaiting the results of the testing, and Witt was held out of pre-game drills and batting practice.

He did interact with fans, however, signing autographs and shaking hands — a sign that he didn’t feel significant effects less than 24 hours after taking a pitch off the knuckle of his hand. The hand was swollen and wrapped after Tuesday night’s game.

“Everything that we were able to see last night was the first step in being able to have a little relief,” Royals manager Mike Matheny told reporters in the dugout before Wednesday’s game. “He’s been back here already lobbying, wanting to play. He says he feels great. He’s going around shaking everybody’s hand just to prove it.”

Matheny is always loath to designate any active player as unavailable before a game, feeling it gives a competitive advantage and/or telegraphs potential moves the Royals might make with their bench. He would not say whether Witt might be used in a pinch-running role or some other fashion off the bench.

It was not immediately clear how long Witt could be out of action. Matheny said he was waiting for word from the team doctor that there was no structural damage before discussing any other potential steps.

Witt has been hit in that same hand, his throwing hand, three times this season. Matheny also said the club was in the process of having special pads made to protect against that occurring again.

Through the first 77 games of Witt’s rookie season, he has slashed .236/.286/.444 with team highs in home runs (12) and RBIs (42). He’s also tied with Whit Merrifield for the team lead in runs (43 each).

Thirty-three of Witt’s 70 hits this season have been for extra bases. He ranks among baseball’s rookie leaders in doubles (tied for first, 16), extra-base hits (tied for first, 33), RBIs (second, 42), stolen bases (second, 12), hits (second, 70) and homers (tied for third, 12).