Despite La Niña, 2021 still ranks among the top 10 hottest years on record

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scott Sutherland
·5 min read
Despite La Niña, 2021 still ranks among the top 10 hottest years on record
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With their assessments of 2021 complete, NASA and NOAA agree: despite a slight cooling due to La Niña, last year still ranked as the 6th hottest year in the record books.

After poring through all of the temperatures gathered around the globe during 2021, NASA and NOAA have now weighed in where the year ranked among the hottest on record. According to NOAA, the global average temperature was 0.84°C above the 20th century average in 2021, which ranks the year as the sixth warmest on record. In NASA's records, the global average was 0.85°C above the 1951-1980 average (or 0.87°C above the 20th century average). The space agency found that 2021 was in a statistical tie with 2018 for 6th warmest on record.

Global-land-ocean-anomalies-2021-NOAA
Global-land-ocean-anomalies-2021-NOAA

NOAA's assessments of global temperatures from 1880 to 2021, with 2021 coming in as the 6th warmest year. Credit: NOAA NCEI

Global-Annual-Temperature-graph-NASA-GISS
Global-Annual-Temperature-graph-NASA-GISS

Although produced using different data and methods of analysis, NASA's annual temperatures from 1880-2021 track closely with those from NOAA, with 2021 ranking as tied with 2018 for 6th warmest. Credit: NASA GISS

According to both agencies, even with their independent data and analyses, the top 10 hottest years, since record-keeping began 142 years ago, have all occurred since 2005. The last 8 years, from 2014-2021, all occupy the top 8 spots on that list.

Top-10-Warmest-Years-as-of-2021-NOAA
Top-10-Warmest-Years-as-of-2021-NOAA

The top 11 hottest years (counting both 2013 and 2005 as tied for 10th place), with 2016 still ranked as the hottest, partly due to the extreme El Niño event that year. Credit: NOAA

While 2021 was sixth warmest on record for the globe, NOAA's records show that over land in the Northern Hemisphere, which is where over 85 per cent of the human population calls home, it was the third warmest year on record.

In their own analyses, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) also ranked 2021 as 6th warmest, while Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service state it was the 5th warmest, "but only marginally warmer than the years 2015 and 2018."

These different agencies each work with different sets of temperature data, and they each have their preferred ways to analyze the data. Thus, there are often slight differences in results. Regardless of this, they all show the same overall trends, and they both reveal the magnitude of global warming.

"The most important thing for people to understand is that the long term trends are very clear and are now large enough to be having significant impacts on local weather and extremes," Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, told The Weather Network. "Global warming is no longer of purely academic interest."

NO SHORTAGE OF EXTREMES

In a press conference on Thursday, Russell Vose, the chief of NOAA's Analysis and Synthesis Branch at the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), told reporters that "there was no shortage of extremes" experienced around the world in 2021.

Climate Extremes Annual 2021 NOAA
Climate Extremes Annual 2021 NOAA

A map of significant climate anomalies and events around the world in 2021, such as the extreme heatwave experienced in the US northwest and western Canada. Credit: NOAA

Only a few of these events rank as record-breaking.

Two examples of note are the extreme heat wave in western North America, which produced Canada's new all-time hottest temperature, and intense rainfall produced by Hurricane Ida.

"Both of these were 'juiced' by global warming and by our impacts on climate," Schmidt stated. "The point being that you don't need to have a warmest year record globally to be seeing the impacts of the long term trends locally."

SLIGHT COOLING FROM LA NIÑA

The carbon dioxide concentration of the atmosphere rose again in 2021, which contributed to the warming of the planet, but last year was significantly cooler than 2020. One factor that contributed to this was La Niña.

2021-Annual-Global-Temperature-Anomalies-NASA-GISS
2021-Annual-Global-Temperature-Anomalies-NASA-GISS

This map plots global temperature anomalies for 2021, compared to the past. Much of the map indicates warmer than average temperatures, with the hottest regions across northeastern Canada and the Arctic. A significant cool region across the equatorial Pacific Ocean indicates the presence of La Niña, the cool phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO). Credit: NASA GISS

The typical pattern of winds and ocean currents across the equatorial Pacific Ocean sees most of the warmth pushed off towards the west, where it 'piles up' around Indonesia, while there is an upwelling of cooler waters off the west coast of South America. Periodically, this pattern breaks down and the warmer waters shift back towards the east, causing what we call El Niño. As an El Niño event tends to release significant amounts of heat from the oceans, we tend to see extra warming during these times. Thus, 2016, the year we experienced one of the strongest El Niño patterns in the record books, is currently the warmest year since the start of the industrial revolution.

La Niña is the opposite of El Niño. Instead of warmer water sloshing back towards the east, the westward push grows stronger, causing the cooler waters along the coast of South America to spread out across the ocean basin. As a result of this spread of cooler ocean surface temperatures, La Niña years tend to be slightly cooler on the global scale.

2021 began with a weak La Nina pattern already in place. When that pattern dissipated during the summer, another moderate La Nina developed towards the end of the year. Based on NASA's analysis, this reduced the year's global temperature average by about 0.03°C.

ENSO-corrected-global-temps
ENSO-corrected-global-temps

NASA's official GISTEMP record of global temperatures (black line) is presented here along with an analysis that removes the impacts of ENSO (red line). Without El Niño and La Niña, it appears that 2020 would have been the warmest year on record, and 2021 would be fourth warmest, behind 2017 and 2019. Credit: NASA GISS

Even without the influences of El Niño and La Niña (shown by the red line in the graph above), 2021 was still significantly cooler than 2020.

Although many factors can weigh into these differences, in Thursday's press conference Schmidt discussed one in particular — aerosols.

Aerosols are tiny particles floating in the air, which act to block sunlight from reaching the ground. Thus more aerosols in the air tends to produce a slight cooling effect, while fewer aerosols results in slightly more warming.

As Schmidt told reporters, a reduction in the amount of aerosols in the air through 2020, due to the pandemic's impact on global transportation activity, was linked to why 2020 ranked so high in the list of warmest years. It was a paper published in March of 2021 where researchers reported that the reduced aerosol content of the atmosphere had resulted in warming of a few hundredths of a degree Celsius over the year.

With transportation activity increasing again through 2021, this would cause a corresponding increase in aerosols. Schmidt stated that they would expect it to cause a similar decrease in temperature. However, more research is needed to know the precise impact.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Murray collects first win of the season as Senators upset Flames 4-1

    CALGARY — Shuffled to centre as a result of Tim Stutzle being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Ottawa's Nick Paul stepped up with a big performance on Thursday night. Paul scored twice in the first period and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first win of the season as the Senators won 4-1 over the slumping Calgary Flames. “Wherever I play, I try to do my role, which is create space, win battles, take pucks to the net,” said Paul, who had scored just once in his previous 19 games. On Thursd

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, died Friday after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A Baseball Canada spokesman says the accident happened Friday, and that more information -- including about funeral arrangements -- will likely be provided soon. The federation did not offer details about her cause of death. Asay, who joined the program in 2005, helped Canada win s

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Power Five: Penguins enter 'one last ride' mode

    With Evgeni Malkin back in the mix and Sidney Crosby getting back into form, the Pittsburgh Penguins headline this week's Power Five on the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast.