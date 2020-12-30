Despite injury, Kyler Murray says he's going to play Sunday in big game for Cardinals' playoff hopes
Mathematically, the Arizona Cardinals’ playoff picture is clear.
With a win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals are in as a wild-card team. If they lose, they’re out. The could also get in with a tie and a Chicago Bears loss.
However, it’s a lot more complicated than that because of quarterback Kyler Murray’s injury.
Murray suffered a lower-leg injury late in the Cardinals’ Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It looked like Chris Streveler, who has never thrown an NFL pass, might need to start.
Murray said Wednesday he’ll play against the Rams.
Murray said he was “good,” according to the Cardinals’ site. He was asked if he’ll be playing against the Rams.
"You want to tweet out that I'm going to play?" Murray said. "Yeah, I'll be playing."
Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ site reported that Murray was seen participating in the open portion of practice Wednesday and looked normal.
"There really is no holding back," Murray said. "We lose, I'll be home chillin', so my leg … I'm fine."
While there are a few days before the game and Murray could suffer a setback, it’s hard to believe he’d be so confident if he had any doubts about his availability for Sunday’s game. The Rams don’t have that hope at quarterback.
The Rams have already ruled Jared Goff out after he had surgery on his thumb. John Wolford will start.
Jared Goff underwent surgery on his thumb this morning, John Wolford will start on Sunday.
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 29, 2020
Unless there’s a miracle recovery, the Rams will go into the game with a starting quarterback who has never attempted an NFL pass before.
The Rams can still back into a playoff berth with a loss and a Chicago Bears loss as well. Los Angeles clinches a spot with a win.
The Rams will have to navigate their regular-season finale without their quarterback. The Cardinals are optimistic they won’t be in that tough spot.
