Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Still Undervalued?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IONS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a price to earnings ratio of 25.02, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $25.02 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ionis Pharmaceuticals:

P/E of 25.02 = $53.000 ÷ $2.118 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Ionis Pharmaceuticals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a higher P/E than the average (17.0) P/E for companies in the biotechs industry.

NasdaqGS:IONS Price Estimation Relative to Market April 13th 2020

Ionis Pharmaceuticals's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals had pretty flat EPS growth in the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has net cash of US$1.7b. This is fairly high at 24% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Ionis Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio

Ionis Pharmaceuticals trades on a P/E ratio of 25.0, which is above its market average of 14.0. EPS was up modestly better over the last twelve months. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen!

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

