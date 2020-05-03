Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Still Undervalued?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use AJ Bell plc's (LON:AJB) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is AJ Bell's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 51.07. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AJ Bell:

P/E of 51.07 = £3.835 ÷ £0.075 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does AJ Bell Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that AJ Bell has a significantly higher P/E than the average (15.9) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

LSE:AJB Price Estimation Relative to Market May 3rd 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that AJ Bell shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, AJ Bell grew EPS by a whopping 30% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 18%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does AJ Bell's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with AJ Bell's UK£69m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On AJ Bell's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 51.1, AJ Bell is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect AJ Bell to have a high P/E ratio.

