Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is ContextVision AB (publ) (OB:COV) Still Undervalued?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at ContextVision AB (publ)'s (OB:COV) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. ContextVision has a price to earnings ratio of 65.60, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying NOK65.60 for every NOK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ContextVision:

P/E of 65.60 = SEK111.796 ÷ SEK1.704 (Based on the year to March 2020.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely SEK and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

How Does ContextVision's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, ContextVision has a higher P/E than the average company (41.9) in the healthcare services industry.

ContextVision's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, ContextVision grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 149% gain was both fast and well deserved. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 20% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

ContextVision's Balance Sheet

ContextVision has net cash of kr33m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On ContextVision's P/E Ratio

ContextVision's P/E is 65.6 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect ContextVision to have a high P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

