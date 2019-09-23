Despite heavy criticism in Rams loss, Freddie Kitchens won't give up play calling

Coming into the season, the Cleveland Browns were supposed to be the NFL’s next offensive juggernaut. Combine stud receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with budding star quarterback Baker Mayfield, sprinkle in Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry and there’s no way the team’s offense could fail, right?

Well ...

Cleveland’s issues came to a head Sunday night during the team’s 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Specifically, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens’ play calling came into question as the Browns were trying to battle back. Kitchens even acknowledged those struggles, telling reporters to blame him for the loss.

After considering that issue, however, Kitchens is not willing to give up calling plays just yet.

#Browns Freddie Kitchens on giving up the playcalling: 'That's not even being considered' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 23, 2019

Through three games, the Browns have scored just 49 points. That’s fewer than the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants. That’s only one more point than Washington has scored in just two games.

To complicate matters, Kitchens has an experienced play caller behind him. Todd Monken has been an offensive coordinator in college and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers ranked 12th in points scored, 1st in passing yards and 3rd in overall yardage under Monken last season. Kitchens isn’t willing to turn things over to Monken just yet.

Things might be heading that way unless the Browns can finally get on track. That might be tough as the Browns have to go on the road to take on the division rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Something has to change soon. Either the Browns need to start scoring points like everyone expected, or Kitchens will have to be willing to put ego aside and give someone else a shot at running the offense.

